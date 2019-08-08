Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards Announces 2019 Winners

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Global Spirits Awards announces the "Best Of" in a dozen categories. Hundreds of spirits from around the world were judged by a prominent group of beverage professionals at the 3rd Annual Global Spirit Award competition held at the Palace Station July 17-19, 2019.

Las Vegas Global Spirits Awards offers both established and emerging beverage brands from around the world the unique opportunity of showcasing their product to some of the most influential members of the beverage industry. The panel includes world renowned spirit experts, judges from the largest U.S. distributors, casinos representing over 20 Las Vegas strip properties and globally acclaimed spirit industry writers. The award process is highly selective, and the competition itself is double-blind tasted, based only on the quality of the spirit.

"For these brands to be named "Best Of" is a huge compliment not only to their products, but also represents their commitment to creating excellent Spirits," says Las Vegas Spirit Awards CEO and Executive Director, Eddie Rivkin. "Every year the quality (and quantity) of entries has improved significantly. I can't wait to see what happens in 2020, it's going to be amazing," says Rivkin.

Judges Best in Show Award Glentauchers The Octave, Best Brown Spirit Award Glentauchers The Octave, Best White Spirit The Botanist Gin, Best Vodka Smirnoff No. 21 , Best Rum Mt. Gay XO, Best Single Malt Scotch Glentauchers The Octave, Best Blended Scotch Dewar's 25 Years Old, Best Bourbon Knob Creek 12 Year Old, Best Rye Redwood Distillery Giant Rye Whiskey, Best Tequila Camerena Reposado, Best RTD On the Rocks The Cosmopolitan, Best Non-Alcoholic Mixer, tied between Q Mixers Indian Tonic and Fever Tree Premium Ginger Beer. For a complete list of winners please visit https://www.vegasspiritawards.com/awards/

ABOUT THE LAS VEGAS GLOBAL SPIRIT AWARDS

The Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards is an annual event that brings together the finest professionals in the spirits industry. Expert distillers, trade experts, master mixologists, distributors, and beverage media make up the judge's panel. Winners are promoted globally using multiple beverage specific media platforms including print, digital and social media and receive the rare opportunity of securing distribution in Las Vegas as a result of winning.

