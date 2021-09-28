Las Vegas Health Coach Kelly Nemiro Launches New App

Following the entrepreneurial spirit of her father, Station Casinos CEO Frank Fertitta III, Nemiro will offer specially curated health and wellness tools through her app. All designed to improve physical and mental health, these include:

New wellness videos every Wednesday

New recipes every Friday

Access to exclusive content

Guided meditations every Monday

Downloadable guides ($100+ value)

Additional exclusive recipes

The app includes a seven-day free trial.

During struggles with a thyroid issue, Nemiro tried numerous diets and exercise trends to improve her health. She at last found the combination of low-impact exercise, meditation and a plant-based diet helped her achieve optimal mental and physical wellbeing. This inspired Nemiro to enroll at the Institute of Integrative Nutrition and become a certified health coach, as well as a Pilates instructor.

Today, Wellness by Kelley is thriving with a 50+% profit margin, but what continues to be most important to Nemiro is the community of women she has created who genuinely support one another. With nearly 47,000 Instagram followers and hundreds of members nationwide joining her program, Nemiro strives to transform members' lives by boosting their energy, reducing stress, improving digestion and heightening confidence.

Users can download the app for free in the iOS stores now and sign up for a membership for $9.99/month. To learn more about Wellness by Kelley visit https://wellnessbykelley.com/.

