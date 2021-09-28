Las Vegas Health Coach Kelly Nemiro Launches New App
App For Wellness By Kelley Membership Program Will Offer Curated Recipes, Exercise Videos And More
Sep 28, 2021, 09:00 ET
LAS VEGAS, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to share the exercise and nutrition regimens that dramatically improved her life, certified health coach Kelley Nemiro today launched the first-ever app for her Wellness By Kelley membership program.
"I want to give people the tools to enjoy a happy, healthy and balanced life," Nemiro said. "I know how it feels to struggle with finding the best fit for diet and exercise. I have found specific health and wellness strategies that truly help people transform, and this new app will help make these easily accessible."
Following the entrepreneurial spirit of her father, Station Casinos CEO Frank Fertitta III, Nemiro will offer specially curated health and wellness tools through her app. All designed to improve physical and mental health, these include:
- New wellness videos every Wednesday
- New recipes every Friday
- Access to exclusive content
- Guided meditations every Monday
- Downloadable guides ($100+ value)
- Additional exclusive recipes
The app includes a seven-day free trial.
During struggles with a thyroid issue, Nemiro tried numerous diets and exercise trends to improve her health. She at last found the combination of low-impact exercise, meditation and a plant-based diet helped her achieve optimal mental and physical wellbeing. This inspired Nemiro to enroll at the Institute of Integrative Nutrition and become a certified health coach, as well as a Pilates instructor.
Today, Wellness by Kelley is thriving with a 50+% profit margin, but what continues to be most important to Nemiro is the community of women she has created who genuinely support one another. With nearly 47,000 Instagram followers and hundreds of members nationwide joining her program, Nemiro strives to transform members' lives by boosting their energy, reducing stress, improving digestion and heightening confidence.
Users can download the app for free in the iOS stores now and sign up for a membership for $9.99/month. To learn more about Wellness by Kelley visit https://wellnessbykelley.com/.
SOURCE Wellness By Kelley
