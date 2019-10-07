Las Vegas Homeowners Can Now Get a Cash Offer from RedfinNow

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) -- Redfin, the technology-powered real estate brokerage, announced that homeowners in the Las Vegas metro area can now get a cash offer for their home from RedfinNow, a convenient and fast way to sell a home. By selling to RedfinNow, homeowners get the certainty of an all-cash offer direct from Redfin, the flexibility to pick their move-out date, and the convenience of selling without any prep work, private showings or open houses. For homes that qualify, owners have been able to get an offer in 48 hours or less and complete a sale in as few as seven days after accepting their final offer.

"We are thrilled to bring this convenient and flexible home-selling option to customers in Las Vegas," said Jennifer Williams, the Las Vegas market manager for RedfinNow. "RedfinNow is the perfect solution for sellers who need to move quickly or those who want the certainty of a cash offer so they can make a non-contingent offer on their next home. Since soft-launching the service two weeks ago, we've seen strong demand from Las Vegas homeowners and are already under contract to buy a local home."

RedfinNow complements Redfin's full-service listing product for sellers who want to put their home on the open market with a local Redfin agent. RedfinNow charges a service fee of 7 percent of the sale price. For full brokerage service, Redfin charges sellers in Las Vegas a listing fee of 1.5 percent . Combined with the 3 percent that sellers typically pay for the buyer's agent commission, sellers who list with a Redfin agent often pay 4.5 percent of the final sale price in total commission fees.

"With our brokerage and RedfinNow, we make it easy for sellers to compare what they could get for their home right now to what they could get listing on the open market with a Redfin agent," said Jason Aleem, head of real estate operations for RedfinNow. "Redfin empowers sellers with the choice and transparency to decide what works best for their situation."

After purchasing a home, RedfinNow makes any necessary repairs and updates before it is put on the market to find the next buyer. RedfinNow will make it easy for buyers to tour its homes instantly. Las Vegas buyers will be able to unlock the door with the Redfin app and self-tour RedfinNow properties seven days a week from 8 am to 8 pm, no appointment needed.

RedfinNow is also available in Austin, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Inland Empire, Los Angeles, Orange County, San Antonio and San Diego and plans to expand to additional U.S. cities in the coming months.

To learn more about RedfinNow and to request an offer for your home, visit www.redfin.com/now .

About Redfin

Redfin ( www.redfin.com ) is a technology-powered real estate brokerage, combining its own full-service agents with modern technology to redefine real estate in the consumer's favor. Founded by software engineers, Redfin has the country's #1 brokerage website and offers a host of online tools to consumers, including the Redfin Estimate , the automated home-value estimate with the industry's lowest published error rate for listed homes. Homebuyers and sellers enjoy a full-service, technology-powered experience from Redfin real estate agents, while saving thousands in commissions. Redfin serves more than 90 major metro areas across the U.S. and Canada. The company has helped customers buy or sell homes worth more than $85 billion.

For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent, visit www.redfin.com . To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the Redfin Data Center . To be added to Redfin's press release distribution list, subscribe here. To view Redfin's press center, click here .

