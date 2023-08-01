Las Vegas Journalist Jeff German, Lizzie Johnson of The Washington Post Honored With President's Award from National Press Club

News provided by

National Press Club

01 Aug, 2023, 12:00 ET

WASHINGTON, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement by National Press Club President Eileen O'Reilly on the 2023 recipients of the President's Award to be presented at the National Press Club Awards Dinner Aug. 30.

"This year the President's Award at the National Press Club will help call attention to the outstanding career of Las Vegas journalist Jeff German who was murdered outside his home in 2022. A local official, who was the subject of one of German's investigations for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, is charged in the crime and the trial is scheduled for November.

"German's career covering crime in Las Vegas spanned four decades and he was well known for his outstanding investigative work. His loss was felt across the profession, across the region and in many a newsroom. Violence against journalists is on the rise: online, on the phone and in person. Murder, however, is still relatively rare. Yet, we have seen it now in Annapolis, Las Vegas and Orlando. The prosecution of these crimes is important as it helps establish in the minds of the public the true risk journalists face and the need for greater protection -- which begins with improved public rhetoric, respect and security. We hope in recognizing Jeff and highlighting his story we are helping to find ways forward for the profession and the community it serves. We are so pleased that Las Vegas Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook will attend the dinner and receive the award for Jeff.

"While Jeff story is darkly tragic, there was an inspiring and surprising ray of hope that surfaced soon after. That can be found in the work of Lizzie Johnson of the Washington Post who will also be honored with a President's Award. Soon after Jeff's death, The Post was talking to the Review Journal team about what they could do to help and hit on the idea of following through one of the investigations Jeff was working on when murdered. The job on the Post side fell to Johnson who helped wrap up and write up German's investigation into a Ponzi scheme that targeted Mormon communities. The idea that Jeff's journalism would endure beyond his death is profoundly moving and hopefully a kind of deterrent to bad actors who think that a journalist's work can be silenced by their murder. Lizzie's work and the spirit behind it is a strong and positive message for all in journalism. We just loved this project as a tribute to Jeff and the colleagues who supported him at the Review-Journal. We think what it says about the greater community of journalism is inspiring. We look forward to honoring Lizzie and Jeff on Aug. 30."

About The National Press Club Awards Dinner

The awards dinner will be held at the National Press Club on Wednesday, Aug. 30. The event will start at 6 p.m. on with a reception in the Holeman Lounge, followed at 7 p.m. with dinner and program in the ballroom. 

Tickets to the awards dinner are $75 for the general public, $65 for members of the National Press Club and can be purchased online. For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Kate Helster at [email protected].

About The National Press Club
Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members representing nearly every major journalism organization, the Club is a leading voice for press freedom worldwide.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 for the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club

