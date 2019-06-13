Las Vegas Mascots Team Up for Debut of National Charity Mascot: Miles the Miracle Flights Bear

LAS VEGAS, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mascots from Las Vegas sports teams including the Golden Knights, Aviators, Lights FC, Aces and UNLV teamed up yesterday to welcome the nation's newest mascot: Miles the Miracle Flights Bear.

Modeled after the teddy bear Miracle Flights sends to children before their first flight, Miles will serve as the "Official Bear-er of Joy" for the Las Vegas–based national charity, which provides free commercial flights to children in need of life-changing medical treatment not available in their local communities.

Miles made his public debut on June 12, 2019, at Sunrise Children's Hospital in Las Vegas, greeted by a crowd of young patients and mascots including Chance (Vegas Golden Knights), Spruce the Goose (Las Vegas Aviators), Cash the Soccer Rocker (Las Vegas Lights FC), Bucket$ (Las Vegas Aces), Hey Reb! (UNLV) and the Cow from Chick-fil-A. Chick-fil-A's Las Vegas locations partnered with Miracle Flights last month to donate proceeds from local cookie sales to the charity.

Miles' debut marks the first time Las Vegas' corps of sports mascots have made a joint appearance since the city's minor league baseball team, the 51s, rebranded as the Aviators before the start of the 2019 season.

"Miles has been bringing joy to the children Miracle Flights serves for more than three decades. Now as a mascot, Miles provides a fun opportunity for us to connect with our community on a larger scale," said Miracle Flights CEO Mark E. Brown. "Today is just the first of the special moments we anticipate Miles sharing with children and families at events in Las Vegas and around the country."

Meet Miles

A Las Vegas native, Miles is a brown bear who comes from a long line of travelers. His parents were born in Alaska, then lived in Washington, Wyoming, Montana and throughout Europe and Asia before settling in Las Vegas—where it's easy to feel like you're traveling the world in a single day, from riding a gondola at the Venetian to visiting the top of the Eiffel Tower to munching on a bagel at New York New York. Miles himself has taken more than 100,000 flights to visit cities all over the world. He loves making new friends and bringing smiles everywhere he goes.

Special skills: Pawsitive thinking and bravery

thinking and bravery Favorite color: Cloud

Cloud Favorite food: Too many to count! Miles loves sampling regional delicacies and hometown favorites everywhere he goes.

Too many to count! Miles loves sampling regional delicacies and hometown favorites everywhere he goes. Favorite drink: Lemonade with honey

Lemonade with honey Aisle or window seat: Window

Window Plane snack? Cookies…every kind, every time

Cookies…every kind, every time Never leaves home without: His scarf

Miracle Flights is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides free medical air transportation to children and adults via commercial airlines throughout the United States. With over three decades of service to families in need, Miracle Flights has coordinated more than 125,000 flights and counting. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter .

