Las Vegas! Mobile Styles Will Be At The International Beauty Show To Showcase How Their Innovative App Will Disrupt The Health & Beauty Industry

"We are expanding our app to Las Vegas," Mobile Styles CEO Ally Spinu says, "As one of the top destination cities in the nation, people flock this lovely city for bridal showers, bachelor parties, weddings, or simply for a weekend getaway." With Mobile Styles as one of the hundreds of exhibitors at IBS, they hope to disrupt the health and beauty industry by showing professionals how easy consumers can find them on the app.

Mobile Styles is the center where consumers select the service and provider anytime, anywhere. The State of Nevada is a step Mobile Styles is undertaking in its attempts to spread the news and beauty of the app.

If you're a service provider, IBS is the perfect opportunity for you to learn and improve your skills. At IBS Las Vegas, you will be excited and educated and improve your career.

More than 100 educational classes FREE with admission ticket

A packed exhibit hall with 350+ top beauty brands

Products and tools at professional-only pricing

Show-stopping stage performances from some of the industry's top talent

FREE admission to the largest spa show in the country, IECSC Las Vegas

Chat with their team at the Mobile Styles booth. The International Beauty Show Las Vegas will be at Las Vegas Convention Center from June 23 to June 25, 2018.

If you're a service provider in Las Vegas and are not registered with Mobile Styles yet, now is the time to submit your application. Their friendly on-boarding team will guide you through the registration process, ASAP. You can download the Mobile Styles app in the App Store or Google Play.

If you're in Las Vegas right now or will be visiting soon, download the app today and take advantage of the beauty on-demand app that will surprise you with its efficiency and quality when finding and booking your next health and beauty service provider.

Follow Mobile Styles on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, and Instagram for all the cool, live updates at the LA Women's Expo!

For more information about Mobile Styles, visit mobilestyles.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/las-vegas-mobile-styles-will-be-at-the-international-beauty-show-to-showcase-how-their-innovative-app-will-disrupt-the-health--beauty-industry-300667069.html

SOURCE Mobile Styles

Related Links

http://www.mobilestyles.com

