Las Vegas Music Therapist Receives First-Time Honor from ACMs

"I am so grateful for the Academy of Country Music and Aflac honoring the music therapy profession," said Pinkerton. "I am humbled to be the first chosen to represent 8000 music therapists across the country who serve pediatric cancer to addiction treatment and every population and work setting imaginable."

American Addiction Centers (AAC), which owns Desert Hope and Solutions, also held a press conference on Friday to announce its support of the music industry by donating 30 days of free treatment to 12 musicians through MusiCares – the charitable arm of the Grammys. AAC also sponsored five students from Middle Tennessee State University to attend the Academy of Country Music Awards for a first-ever opportunity.

AAC's support of the MTSU College of Media and Entertainment's team in Las Vegas marks the second time this year that the company has aided the university's efforts to provide experiential experiences to students interested in the Recording Industry, Media Arts and Journalism. AAC also helped sponsor MTSU's student and faculty work earlier this year at the 60th annual GRAMMY Awards in New York City.

"Our company is proud to support Dr. McPhee's commitment to provide top-notch experiences for its students at the ACMs and the GRAMMYs," said Michael Cartwright, CEO of the Brentwood, Tennessee-based American Addiction Centers, who attended MTSU as an undergraduate. "We're both based near Music City, so we both appreciate the important role that country music and the recording industry plays in Nashville and around the world."

Cartwright and MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee outlined the university's efforts at a joint news conference at AAC's 148-bed Desert Hope addiction treatment facility. They also spoke about future projects with the Murfreesboro, Tennessee, campus, including AAC providing educational resources to university students about substance abuse and treatment.

About American Addiction Centers

American Addiction Centers (NYSE: AAC) is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services. It treats clients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. AAC operates substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States that are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, go to AmericanAddictionCenters.org or on Twitter @AAC_Tweet.

About MTSU's College of Media and Entertainment

Students in Middle Tennessee State University's College of Media and Entertainment interact extensively with professionals through its departments of Media Arts and Recording Industry and its School of Journalism and Strategic Media. The college features internships and participation in national media and entertainment events, including the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, Americana Music Festival, the GRAMMYs and many more national prominent events. The college is also the home to the Center for Innovation in Media, the Center for Popular Music, the Seigenthaler Chair of Excellence in First Amendment Studies and WMOT-FM, a 100,000-watt public radio station. For more information, go to mtsu.edu/media or on Twitter: @MediaCollegeMT

