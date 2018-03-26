Las Vegas Physician Launches Pancholi Scholarship for Nevada Educators

LAS VEGAS, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Samir Pancholi of Las Vegas is pleased to announce the first annual Pancholi Scholarship for Nevada Educators, a $2,000 scholarship developed to help support our next generation of teachers.

"Nevada is experiencing a shortage of teachers," says Dr. Pancholi. "Educators play such a large role in shaping the minds of our youth, yet they are consistently undervalued. I created this scholarship to do my part to support and encourage those who have chosen to devote their lives to education."

Teachers hoping to go back to school, high school seniors interested in pursuing a degree in education, and current education majors who reside in Nevada are all encouraged to apply for the $2,000 scholarship. Beginning today, March 26th, 2018, those interested in applying can download and submit the application packet, which requires a letter of recommendation, completed application form, and original essay answers.

Applications will be accepted through June 13th, 2018, at which point they will be reviewed and vetted by the Pancholi Scholarship for Nevada Educators Committee. The award recipient will be chosen based on the quality of the application and adherence to the scholarship requirements. The scholarship money will be awarded in the form of a cash prize to be used at any college or university to offset the cost of tuition and educational expenses.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to assist our local teachers-to-be," states Dr. Pancholi. "And I look forward to seeing the incredible things they accomplish. Best of luck to all of our applicants!"

About Dr. Pancholi & the Pancholi Scholarship for Nevada Educators: Dr. Samir Pancholi is a Las Vegas-based cosmetic surgeon and owner and director of a thriving practice. As a lifelong learner and educator himself, Dr. Pancholi understands the challenges and rewards of being a teacher—and he created the annual Pancholi Scholarship for Nevada Educators in 2018 to support students interested in education and empower them to follow their dreams. Visit drpancholi.com or call 702.363.0240 to learn more. Dr. Pancholi is available for interview upon request.

