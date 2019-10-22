Las Vegas Physician Now Accepting Applications for the 2019 Pancholi Scholarship for Nevada Educators

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Samir Pancholi of Las Vegas is pleased to announce that the second annual Pancholi Scholarship for Nevada Educators is now accepting applications. The $2,000 scholarship was developed to help support our next generation of teachers in an effort to help encourage educators to pursue their passion.

The Pancholi Scholarship for Nevada Educators was created in 2018 to support local teachers. Dr. Samir Pancholi awarding the 2018 Scholarship Recipient

"Our education system is facing a crisis, with fewer new teachers entering the field because the cost of schooling is near impossible to recoup with current wages for public educators," says Dr. Pancholi. "Educators play such a large role in shaping the minds of our youth, yet they are consistently undervalued. I created this scholarship to do my part to support and encourage those who have chosen to devote their lives to education."

Teachers hoping to go back to school, high school seniors interested in pursuing a degree in education, and current education majors who reside in Nevada are all encouraged to apply for the $2,000 scholarship. Beginning today, October 22nd, 2019, those interested in applying can download and submit the application packet , which requires a letter of recommendation, completed application form, and original essay answers.

Applications will be accepted through December 13th, 2019, at which point they will be reviewed and vetted by the Pancholi Scholarship for Nevada Educators Committee. The award recipient will be chosen based on the quality of the application and adherence to the scholarship requirements. The scholarship money will be awarded in the form of a cash prize to be used at any college or university to offset the cost of tuition and educational expenses.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to assist our local teachers-to-be for another year," states Dr. Pancholi. "I admire anyone choosing this career path and wish all of our applicants the best of luck!"

About Dr. Pancholi & the Pancholi Scholarship for Nevada Educators: Dr. Samir Pancholi is a Las Vegas-based cosmetic surgeon and owner and director of a thriving practice. As a lifelong learner and educator himself, Dr. Pancholi understands the challenges and rewards of being a teacher—and he created the annual Pancholi Scholarship for Nevada Educators in 2018 to support students interested in education and empower them to follow their dreams. Visit drpancholi.com or call 702.363.0240 to learn more. Dr. Pancholi is available for interview upon request.

Media Contact: Dr. Samir Pancholi, 702.363.0240

SOURCE Dr. Samir Pancholi

Related Links

https://www.drpancholi.com

