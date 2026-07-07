Las Vegas Plumbing and HVAC Company Challenges Community to Fill a Work Van with School Supplies for 100 Local Students

Fetch-A-Tech Launches "Fill the Van" Drive — Rewarding Backpack Donors with Free A/C Tune-Ups and Offering $250 Off Repairs for Large Donations Through August 7.

LAS VEGAS, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When the school bell rings on August 10, hundreds of Las Vegas students will walk through their classroom doors without the basic supplies they need to succeed. Fetch-A-Tech Plumbing Heating & Air wants to change that — one backpack at a time. Now through August 7, the company is offering free A/C tune-ups to anyone who donates a backpack, as well as $250 off repairs for any donation over $100.

The local home services company today launched its 2026 Back-to-School Backpack & School Supply Drive, with a goal of filling an entire Fetch-A-Tech service van with donated backpacks and school supplies for 100 Las Vegas-area students in need. The campaign runs through August 7, 2026, in partnership with Communities in Schools of Southern Nevada.

"No kid should sit down on the first day of school and feel unprepared. We fix air conditioners and pipes for a living, but this summer, we want to fix something bigger — the supply gap that too many Las Vegas families face every August," said Manny Gonzales, General Manager at Fetch-A-Tech. "We're challenging our customers, our neighbors, and our community partners to help us fill the van – and we're putting our money where our mouth is. Donate a backpack, and we'll tune up your A/C at no charge. That's our thank you."

The "Fill the Van" campaign is built around a simple, visual goal: load a Fetch-A-Tech work van — the same trucks that pull up to neighbors' driveways every day — with enough supplies to equip 100 students with fully stocked backpacks before the first day of school.

HOW THE COMMUNITY CAN PARTICIPATE

Fetch-A-Tech has removed as much friction as possible to make donating easy:

Drop Off at the Office: The Fetch-A-Tech office at 5075 Diablo Drive, Las Vegas, NV will begin accepting donations on July 7. Drop-offs are welcome through August 7.

Tech Pickup: Donors can arrange to have a Fetch-A-Tech technician pick up supplies directly from their home or business during a scheduled service call.

Community Pop-Up: Fetch-A-Tech will take the drive on the road with "Fetch on the Move" — a series of mobile donation events at locations across the Las Vegas Valley. The team is currently scheduling stops at local community spots, with details to be announced via social media as they are confirmed.

Community Drop-Off Partner: Donations are also being accepted at Smarty Paws Canine Coaching, 4161 N. Rancho Dr., Suite 120, Las Vegas — a Fetch-A-Tech community partner. Drop off supplies during regular business hours through August 7.

Most-needed items include new backpacks (all grade levels), notebooks, folders, pencils, crayons, colored pencils, glue sticks, scissors, rulers, pencil pouches, and highlighters. Cash donations are also welcome at the Fetch-A-Tech office — the team will purchase supplies directly on behalf of donors.

DONORS GET SOMETHING IN RETURN

To thank the community, Fetch-A-Tech is offering exclusive incentives for donors:

Free A/C Tune-Up: Any customer who donates a backpack between July 7 and August 7 will receive a complimentary air conditioning tune-up — a valuable offer heading into the hottest months of the Las Vegas summer.

Major Donor Reward: Those who make a large donation — $100 or more in supplies or cash — by August 7 will receive $250 off a qualifying repair service.

All offers are valid on donations received July 7 through August 7, 2026.

"Las Vegas summers are brutal, and so is back-to-school shopping for families already stretched thin," Gonzales said. "We have one month and 100 kids to supply. Every backpack and school supply that comes in gets us closer to that goal. The clock is ticking and these kids are counting on us, so let's fill the van!"

FOLLOW THE VAN

Fetch-A-Tech will document the van's journey from empty to full through weekly photos, videos, and live social media updates on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, giving followers a front-row seat as donations pile up. A final reveal is planned when the van reaches capacity.

All donated supplies will be delivered to Communities in Schools of Southern Nevada, where they will be distributed directly to students and families in need.

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES

Media are invited to cover the campaign launch on July 7, "Fetch on the Move" community pop-up events, and the final van-filling reveal in early August. Fetch-A-Tech will make representatives available for interviews and can coordinate access to the Communities in Schools of Southern Nevada staff. For interview requests, photo opportunities, or additional information, contact Gwendlyn Neutgens at (725) 213-6382 or [email protected].

ABOUT FETCH-A-TECH PLUMBING HEATING & AIR

Fetch-A-Tech Plumbing Heating & Air is a Best of Las Vegas award-winning home services company serving the Greater Las Vegas Valley with heating, air conditioning, and plumbing solutions. Known for service that's a breed apart, Fetch-A-Tech sends its fleet of service vans across the valley every day to keep Las Vegas homes comfortable. Learn more at fetch-a-tech.com.

ABOUT COMMUNITIES IN SCHOOLS OF SOUTHERN NEVADA

Communities in Schools (CIS) of Southern Nevada places full-time, professionally trained site coordinators in 75 Title I and high-needs schools to support nearly 70,000 K-12 students. By leveraging a statewide network of more than 120 community nonprofits and partners, CIS brings essential community resources directly into schools to remove barriers to student success. Whether providing access to healthcare, professional counseling, or basic necessities like food and housing, CIS closes the opportunity gaps students face daily. Recent Harvard research confirms that CIS' relationship-driven approach leads to higher test scores, increased college attendance, and higher adult earnings. In the 2024-2025 school year, CIS case-managed seniors in Nevada achieved a 97 percent graduation rate. Learn more at cisnevada.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Contact: Gwendlyn Neutgens, (725) 213-6382, [email protected]

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