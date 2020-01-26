Las Vegas Postpones Activity Related To Launch Of New Advertising Campaign In Wake Of Death Of Kobe Bryant, His Daughter Gianna And Others In Helicopter Crash

"As many are aware, we were prepared to launch the newest advertising campaign for Las Vegas during the Grammys telecast on Sunday, January 26. In light of today's tragic accident that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and others on board, we are postponing any activity planned on the Las Vegas Strip until a future date. The hearts of everyone in Las Vegas are with the families and friends of those lost, with all of Los Angeles and with his fans around the world."

ABOUT THE LVCVA

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) is charged with marketing Southern Nevada as a tourism and convention destination worldwide, and also with operating the Las Vegas Convention Center. With nearly 150,000 hotel rooms in Las Vegas alone and more than 11 million square feet of meeting and exhibit space citywide, the LVCVA's mission centers on attracting ever increasing numbers of leisure and business visitors to the area. For more information, go to www.lvcva.com or www.visitlasvegas.com.

Media Contact:

Erin McCleskey

R&R Partners

erin.mccleskey@rrpartners.com

SOURCE Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority

Related Links

https://www.lvcva.com

