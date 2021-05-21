Las Vegas Premier Marketing Announces June Hiring Event

LAS VEGAS, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its Grand Reopening in August 2020, Las Vegas Premier Marketing has been busy helping Nevadans get back to work. With Covid-19 Pandemic restrictions lessening thanks to the community's compliance with CDC guidelines, and vaccines becoming more accessible to the public, Las Vegas Premier Marketing has experienced an increase in open marketing positions. With many Las Vegas businesses reopening, the demand for marketing services has increased. To keep with the momentum of the Grand Reopening, to meet the demands of their consumers, and to help provide support for the Las Vegas community the company is now hosting a June Hiring Event.

Las Vegas Premier Marketing, Inc.

The Las Vegas Premier Marketing recruiting team has been steadily hiring and providing jobs since its Grand Reopening. However with many businesses reopening and the capacity within businesses reaching higher levels the company has now found themselves in a position to provide even more jobs to the Las Vegas community. During the June Hiring Event, Las Vegas Premier Marketing's goal will be to book at least 30 interviews a day. The Interviews will be held primarily in person, with Zoom interviews available for those with special circumstances. Interviews will be booked Monday through Friday during business hours. The company intends to hire as many go-getting, game-changing, and innovative marketers as possible for what is expected to be a busy summer of vaccinated Americans getting back to business as usual.

Las Vegas Premier Marketing is eager to be able to provide support to its community in the form of jobs. The Covid-19 pandemic has transformed and impacted many businesses, Las Vegas Premier Marketing, included. But, if there is one thing the company as a whole has learned throughout the pandemic it is that public support is essential to the survival of a business. Las Vegas Premier Marketing has survived solely because it is a business that the Las Vegas community supported and trusted to provide safe working conditions and a steady income. The team at Las Vegas Premier marketing is hoping the June Hiring Event sees big success because the success of this event is equivalent to the success of the people in the community. CEO Joey Ortiz feels that in a time of financial uncertainty it is the company's responsibility to reciprocate the support by providing more job opportunities within the community.

"The pandemic has taken a financial toll on many Americans but we are aiming to provide many more Las Vegas residents with not only the opportunity to become a part of an amazing team opportunity to earn a steady income." -Joey Ortiz, CEO

Contact us at [email protected] or (702) 249-5605 to join our team and start the career of a lifetime!

