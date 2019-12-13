Las Vegas Raises A Glass To 2020 With Glamorous New Year's Eve Events

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saying goodbye to another year, Las Vegas visitors can give 2019 a proper farewell with exciting New Year's Eve events. The Strip and Downtown Las Vegas will ring in 2020 with astounding entertainment, pyrotechnic displays, mouthwatering culinary offerings and much more.

The Mayfair Supper Club , the newest restaurant concept debuting New Year's Eve at Bellagio Resort & Casino , will serve two special prix-fixe menus for guests ringing in 2020. Diners are encouraged to stay after their seating to enjoy the show and party – set to one of the world's most iconic backdrops: the Bellagio Fountains – that will continue throughout the evening and into the early morning.

at from through Jan.1, offering dozens of traditional Asian delicacies such as Mu Shu pork and chili prawns. Guests can enjoy a selection of dishes served tableside or enjoy a wide array of options from extravagant buffets and carving stations throughout the Chinese restaurant. Highlighting an unmatched view of the famed Las Vegas Boulevard, Rivea at Delano Las Vegas offers a prix-fixe three-course New Year's Eve menu created by internationally-celebrated Chef Alain Ducasse . Guests will immerse themselves in the carefree and vibrant nature of the south of France , featuring European-inspired dishes.

To raise a glass in Las Vegas this New Year's Eve, visit www.VisitLasVegas.com.

