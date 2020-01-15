Las Vegas Review-Journal Announces The Redesigned RJ News App

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Las Vegas Review-Journal has unveiled an updated mobile app that provides complete access to Nevada's most popular news website and largest newspaper. The app redesign, which was developed by the company's IT department, navigates just like the reviewjournal.com mobile website and includes customizable news alerts, access to the Review-Journal's social media feeds and the digital version of the print newspaper, all at the touch of a button.

The Review-Journal normally provides online readers with five free article views over 30 days before requiring a paid subscription, but app users will have unlimited access to stories and videos through Feb. 14.

"We're excited to provide users of the Review-Journal app with an experience that mirrors the use of our refreshed mobile website," Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook said. "That familiarity of navigation, improved access to video and ease of reading will make readers want to keep their Review-Journal app open all the time." All website content, including podcasts, videos, livestreams and the Allegiant Stadium construction LiveCam, will be available on the redesigned app.

Review-Journal Information Technology Director Kimberly Espejo says the newest version of the app loads faster, updates content in real time and can access every story and section on the newspaper's website. Previous versions of the app provided only a selection of stories that updated at regular intervals. "It's so much faster to pull up stories and for the app to display," Espejo said. "So there's no lag or delay to get breaking news."

The updated RJ News app is available on the Apple, Google Play and Amazon app stores and is free to download. Search for "LVRJ" or "Las Vegas Review-Journal." The update requires devices running Android 5.0 or iPhone iOS 10. Users who have difficulties installing the update should first delete the old version and redownload the update. Unless a device is set for manual app updates, current users of the app will receive the redesigned version automatically. Review-Journal readers can go to http://www.reviewjournal.com/apps to get direct links to the new RJ News mobile app, as well.

About the Review-Journal

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has been Nevada's news leader since 1909. A state, regional and national award-winning multiplatform news organization, the Review-Journal operates reviewjournal.com, a network of niche publications and community newspapers, e-newsletters, custom printing, a video production studio and more to meet the specific needs of readers and advertisers alike.

Media Contact:

Wanda Blair/702-383-0223

wblair@reviewjournal.com

SOURCE Las Vegas Review-Journal

Related Links

http://www.reviewjournal.com

