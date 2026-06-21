Las Vegas Review-Journal Unveils "Top 100 Restaurants" 2026

Annual dining guide curated by food and beverage writer Johnathan L. Wright celebrates Southern Nevada's most exceptional culinary destinations

LAS VEGAS, June 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Las Vegas Review-Journal has released its highly anticipated Top 100 Restaurants 2026, a guide to standout dining experiences across Southern Nevada. The special edition of the quarterly rjmagazine appears in today's print edition of the Review-Journal for subscribers and at LVRJ.com.

In the two years since the inaugural Top 100 issue, Las Vegas — already a world-class food and drink destination — has seen its culinary stature soar. The city has hosted globally significant events including the World's 50 Best Restaurants and North America's 50 Best Restaurants ceremonies, welcomed the return of the Michelin Guide, and celebrated a record-breaking 14 James Beard Award semifinalists this year. National media attention continues to spotlight everything from new fusion concepts to traditional steakhouses, while acclaimed chefs are bringing ambitious new concepts to the Strip.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has released its highly anticipated Top 100 Restaurants 2026. Post this

Led by Review-Journal food and beverage writer Johnathan L. Wright, the Top 100 is grounded in rigorous editorial evaluation. Every restaurant on the list has been visited in person — often more than once. Visits are conducted unannounced to avoid any special attention or service that might not be extended to other diners, ensuring an authentic and unbiased experience. The Review-Journal pays for meals.

"Las Vegas continues to evolve as a global dining capital, with remarkable talent, creativity and diversity across our restaurant community," Wright said. "The Top 100 Restaurants is designed as a guide you can return to again and again — bringing together discoveries and familiar favorites that showcase just how vibrant and flavorful dining in Southern Nevada has become."

Offering perspective on the project's broader impact, Anastasia Hendrix, Vice President of New Initiatives and rjmagazine's editor-in-chief for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, emphasized both the recognition and the storytelling behind it.

"Las Vegas' culinary stature has never been higher — Michelin is back, a local chef just won a James Beard top award, and the world is paying attention," Hendrix said. "Johnathan captures that momentum perfectly with his deep knowledge and relentless legwork."

In addition to the print magazine, the Top 100 is available as a searchable online resource at neon.reviewjournal.com, where readers can explore restaurants by name, cuisine or location — and access the first two editions of the guide.

About the Las Vegas Review-Journal

Since 1909, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has been Nevada's comprehensive media leader. What began as a local newspaper has evolved into a multimedia organization with global reach, delivering news and information through ReviewJournal.com, niche publications, e-newsletters, digital platforms, custom content, production services, innovative advertising solutions and commercial printing.

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SOURCE Las Vegas Review-Journal