Spring Aging Wellness Expo Returns to South Point Hotel and Casino

The region's largest gathering for active adults to showcase healthcare experts, exhibitors, fitness demos, preventive screenings, entertainment, and country western–themed bingo.

LAS VEGAS, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aging Wellness Expo, Nevada's largest biannual interactive event for active adults, powered by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, returns to the South Point Hotel and Casino Exhibit Hall on Saturday, May 9, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

The expo features more than 50 exhibitors offering services and resources focused on health care, home improvement, retirement planning, beauty and wellness, and preventive screenings. Early arriving attendees will receive complimentary coffee and pastries courtesy of Intermountain Health. In the afternoon, Comprehensive Cancer Centers will provide healthy beverages and snack samplings.

The Review-Journal Live Well Speaker Series will present expert-led discussions on a range of timely topics, including:

"The Truth About Aging: Let's Clear This Up" — John Rhodes, MD, president and CEO, Optum‑Nevada.

— John Rhodes, MD, president and CEO, Optum‑Nevada. "Sex After 60" — Nikki Beecher, licensed marriage and family therapist.

— Nikki Beecher, licensed marriage and family therapist. "Biomarkers and the Early Detection of Alzheimer's Disease" — Jeffrey Cummings, MD, ScD, physician and research professor, UNLV Center for Brain Health.

— Jeffrey Cummings, MD, ScD, physician and research professor, UNLV Center for Brain Health. " Remembering with Love: Grief, Connection, and Celebrating Life" — Tsikki Thau, author and meditation expert.

Tsikki Thau, author and meditation expert. "Navigating the Internet Through the Rise of AI" — Ishan Abraham and Logan Yeager, technology educators, TechBud.

Also featured, Optum–Nevada's "Medicine on the Move," a 45-foot mobile medical center equipped with two exam rooms, a laboratory for blood and urinalysis testing, a digital mammography unit, a lobby area, restroom, wheelchair lift and full climate control.

Entertainment will take place throughout the day on the South Point Casino Main Stage, featuring a tribute performance of Dolly Parton's greatest hits by Kelly Vohnn, a fashion presentation by Anne Fontaine with custom hats from Louisa Voisine Millinery, and country western–themed Boot Scootin' Bingo with prize giveaways.

Fitness demonstrations run continuously on the CenterWell Move & Groove Stage, featuring dynamic demonstrations such as Zumba, Hula Fitness, MixxedFit, and chair-based workouts—each designed to engage participants of all ability levels.

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UNLV hosts the Wellness Corral, an interactive hub featuring live demonstrations and hands-on sampling of its diverse program offerings. Attendees can explore activities such as ukulele lessons, Mahjong, art tables, and puzzle and board game strategies—designed to spark creativity, connection, and lifelong learning.

RJ Village showcases the Las Vegas Review-Journal print and digital offerings, including the inaugural issue of VegasBusiness, rjmagazine and Best of Las Vegas, along with special expo-only subscription offers. Attendees also have the opportunity to meet Review-Journal journalists during scheduled meet-and-greets, including opinion columnist Victor Joecks; casinos, gaming and tourism reporter Rick Velotta; entertainment reporter John Katsilometes; court reporter Noble Brigham; videographer and Vegas Nation reporter Heidi Fang; sports business and transportation reporter Mick Akers; editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez; real estate reporter Eli Segall; and 7@7 digital news anchors Lena Blietz and Cynthia Puga.

Aging Wellness supporting sponsors include Intermountain Health, Select Health, Comprehensive Cancer Centers, Optum, CenterWell, UMC, and South Point Hotel Casino & Spa.

For event schedules and real-time updates, visit AgingWellnessExpo.com and follow Aging Wellness on the Las Vegas Review-Journal Facebook page.

About the Las Vegas Review-Journal

Since 1909, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has been Nevada's comprehensive media leader. What began as a local newspaper has evolved into a multimedia organization with global reach, delivering news and information through ReviewJournal.com, niche publications, e-newsletters, digital platforms, custom content, production services and innovative advertising solutions.

Media Contact:

Wanda English Blair

Las Vegas Review-Journal

[email protected]

(702) 383-0223

SOURCE Las Vegas Review-Journal