Nevada Top Workplaces 2026 Winners Announced

Celebration set for September at TopGolf Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevada Top Workplaces 2026, powered by Las Vegas Review-Journal VegasBusiness in partnership with Energage, announced this year's winners, recognizing organizations with exceptional workplace cultures based on employee feedback.

The full list of winners is published in VegasBusiness and on VegasBusiness.com, along with highlights and details for the annual awards celebration.

Top Workplaces 2026, Powered by the Las Vegas Review-Journal VegasBusiness

Top Workplaces is a national employer recognition program established in 2006 and managed by Energage. The award is based solely on confidential employee surveys, making it a credible measure of workplace culture.

"The Nevada Top Workplaces program highlights organizations that prioritize their people and build strong cultures," said Michael LaBonia, senior vice president of sales at the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "Because the recognition is based entirely on employee feedback, it reflects a meaningful and credible standard of workplace excellence."

Organizations are nominated by employees, leaders, customers or community members. Energage administers a confidential survey measuring leadership, communication, culture, pay and benefits, and engagement.

Results are benchmarked against national data from millions of employee responses collected over nearly two decades. Organizations must exceed those benchmarks to earn recognition and are grouped by size — small, midsize and large — to ensure fair comparisons. The program is not pay-to-win.

The Nevada program, expanded statewide in 2021, recognizes employers where employees thrive and cultures excel. Winners are featured in a special VegasBusiness section and across print and digital platforms.

Honorees will be celebrated at an awards event from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, at Topgolf Las Vegas. The event, sponsored by Station Casinos, will include networking, Topgolf bays and sponsor activations and will be emceed by JJ Snyder, a Las Vegas-based personality, content creator, event host and owner of Elevate Media LLC. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available at 702-383-0385 or [email protected].

About the Las Vegas Review-Journal

Since 1909, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has been Nevada's comprehensive media leader. What began as a local newspaper has evolved into a multimedia organization with global reach, delivering news and information through ReviewJournal.com, niche publications, e-newsletters, digital platforms, custom content, production services and innovative advertising solutions.

Media Contact:

Tracey Kennedy

Vice President of Marketing & Events

Las Vegas Review-Journal

[email protected]

(702) 383-0204

SOURCE Las Vegas Review-Journal