Las Vegas Sands Announces $100,000 Sands Cares Donation to Teach for America Nevada

The 2024 contribution will support teacher recruitment and retention programs for Southern Nevada to address severe teacher shortages.

LAS VEGAS, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) has contributed $100,000 through Sands Cares to Teach for America (TFA) Nevada for recruitment efforts and the RootED Fellowship, supporting the nonprofit's efforts to attract and retain high-performing teachers for high-need classrooms in Southern Nevada.

Both Sands Cares funding areas address Southern Nevada's unprecedented levels of teacher shortages and will assist TFA Nevada in working toward its goal of realizing a network of 800 TFA education leaders in Southern Nevada by 2025 to ultimately improve the quality and equity of the region's educational offerings and student outcomes.

TFA Nevada is the local affiliate of Teach for America, a national leadership development organization founded in 1990 to find, develop and support equity-oriented leaders to transform education and expand opportunities for all children. Through its programming, TFA recruits and develops a diverse corps of outstanding leaders who make an initial two-year commitment to teach in high-need schools and become lifelong leaders in the effort to end educational inequity.

TFA Nevada had 87 corps members in the 2023-24 school year and works with more than 50 partner schools, primarily in the Clark County School District.

"This Sands Cares contribution is an investment in Nevada's future," Sean Parker, executive director, at Teach for America Nevada, said. "This critical support helps us recruit and retain diverse and talented educational leaders who accelerate the progress of young Nevadans in their journey toward economic mobility."

Support for the RootED Fellowship: Half of the Sands Cares funding will support the RootED Fellowship, which provides grants to retain TFA corps members who have completed their initial two-year commitment to the organization. The program aims to lower transiency rates and keep more experienced teachers in high-need school sites.

The RootED Fellowship is a critical retention program since the most challenged schools in the Clark County School District have an annual teacher transiency rate of just over 22% compared to a district-wide rate of just over 16%. This turnover exacerbates inequities in student achievement, which can translate into lifelong disparities in educational, career and financial outcomes.

The Sands Cares contribution to the RootED Fellowship enables engagement with 20-25 high-performing educators who lead in high-need schools located in Clark County. The fellowship will provide teachers with tailored professional development and community across the Southern Nevada educational landscape.

Support for Local Recruitment Efforts: The balance of the Sands Cares funding will support TFA Nevada's recruiting efforts with the goal of attracting at least 50 new teachers for the start of the 2024-2025 school year to Clark County School District. In addition, the contribution also will underwrite workforce development programming and resources that support educator retention, which are important components in paving the way to improved educational outcomes for underserved students.

Sands' contribution to TFA Nevada aims to address pressing public education needs in Southern Nevada. At the start of the 2023-2024 school year, Clark County School District reported nearly 1,200 teacher vacancies, and many of the school sites with the highest number of vacancies are in Title I schools that serve historically under-resourced and low-income households in which student achievement is disproportionately impacted.

Sands' partnership with TFA Nevada is aligned with the company's focus on education as part of its commitment to helping build a well-trained, diverse and thriving workforce of the future.

"TFA Nevada is a vital resource for the public education system in Southern Nevada, and we want to help increase its impact by supporting efforts to retain and recruit high-quality educators," said Ron Reese, senior vice president of global communications and corporate affairs, who spearheads corporate responsibility initiatives for the company. "TFA's work aligns with our focus on ensuring our communities maintain a strong educational foundation and closing gaps in access to resources that improve student outcomes."

To learn more about Sands' work in education, read the company's latest ESG report: https://www.sands.com/resources/reports/. To learn more about Teach for America Nevada, visit https://www.teachforamerica.org/nevada.

About Sands (NYSE: LVS)

Sands is the world's preeminent developer and operator of world-class integrated resorts. The company's iconic properties drive valuable leisure and business tourism and deliver significant economic benefits, sustained job creation, financial opportunities for local businesses and community investment to help make its host regions ideal places to live, work and visit.

Sands' portfolio of properties includes Marina Bay Sands in Singapore and The Venetian Macao, The Plaza Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao and Sands Macao in Macao SAR, China, through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd.

Dedicated to being a leader in corporate responsibility, Sands is anchored by the core tenets of serving people, communities and the planet. The company's ESG leadership has led to inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for World and North America, as well as Fortune's list of the World's Most Admired Companies. To learn more, visit www.sands.com.

About Teach for America

Now celebrating its 20th year anniversary in Nevada, Teach For America recruits and develops a diverse corps of outstanding leaders who make an initial two-year commitment to teach in high-need schools and become lifelong leaders in the effort to end educational inequity. Today, Teach For America is a force of 700+ alumni and corps members working in Nevada in pursuit of profound systemic change. From classrooms to the Nevada legislature, they are reimagining education to realize the day when every child has an equal opportunity to learn, lead, thrive, and co-create a future filled with possibility. Teach For America is a proud member of the AmeriCorps national service network. For more information, visit tfalasvegas.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @TFANevada.

