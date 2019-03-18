Las Vegas Sands Announces Kelly Clarkson Will Headline Sands Cares INSPIRE on May 24

LAS VEGAS, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) announced today that Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum artist Kelly Clarkson will headline Sands Cares INSPIRE 2019, the signature fund-raising event for the Sands Cares Accelerator Program, on Friday, May 24, at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. PST, Friday, March 22.

Underwritten by Las Vegas Sands, the charity concert raises funds for Sands Cares Accelerator Program members – the Marty Hennessy Inspiring Children Foundation (ICF) and Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth (NPHY) – as part of the program's aim to invest a variety of resources in participating nonprofit organizations to accelerate their impact in the Las Vegas community.

Clarkson is one of the most popular artists of this era with worldwide sales of more than 25 million albums and 36 million singles. The Texas-born, Nashville-based singer-songwriter is one of pop music's top singles artists, with 17 singles boasting multi-platinum, platinum and gold certifications around the world, including such global favorites as "Miss Independent" and "Because of You." She is the recipient of numerous honors including three GRAMMY Awards, four American Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, two Academy of Country Music Awards, two American Country Awards, and one Country Music Association Award. She also is the first artist to top Billboard's pop, adult contemporary, country and dance charts.

Clarkson has released eight studio albums, one greatest hits album, and two children's books. Last year, she hosted the "2018 Billboard Music Awards" in addition to appearing and winning as a coach on the 14th and 15th seasons of The Voice before reclaiming her red chair for the series' current 16th season. Clarkson is also slated to make her daytime debut with her very own talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show," airing in the fall of 2019 on NBC.

Clarkson comes to INSPIRE fresh off the "Meaning of Life Tour," her first since 2015. Fans will get to see her breathtaking live performance and amazing vocals amid the beautiful grandeur of an intimate classic American performing arts center, The Venetian Theatre. Featuring artists known for their inspiring live performances – Jewel, Jason Mraz and now Clarkson – Sands Cares INSPIRE curates an evening of amazing entertainment that both uplifts and impacts the Las Vegas community, since 100 percent of ticket and VIP package sales are donated to local nonprofit organizations.

INSPIRE 2019 beneficiaries NPHY and ICF are current members of the Sands Cares Accelerator Program and among the best in Southern Nevada for putting at-risk youth on a positive trajectory toward a brighter future. Youth homelessness is an especially critical problem for Southern Nevada, with Clark County's metro area ranking among the top in the nation for the rate of unaccompanied homeless youth living on the streets or in shelters. Beyond the issue of homelessness, youth today face a myriad of pressures that make them vulnerable to a range of negative outcomes that can deeply affect their lives and put them at-risk for victimization, teen pregnancy, dropping out of school, serious health and wellness risks and teen suicide.

NPHY provides comprehensive services to stabilize the lives of homeless teens by meeting their immediate needs as well as providing a safe, supportive environment and a path to self-sufficiency. ICF actively works with at-risk youth to help them realize their potential through project-driven learning, mentoring, apprenticeships, academics and athletics.

"INSPIRE is a do-good, feel-good opportunity for the community," said Ron Reese, senior vice president of global communications and corporate affairs at Las Vegas Sands. "The chance to see someone as powerful as Kelly Clarkson in a more personal venue like The Venetian Theatre, combined with knowing your ticket purchase is going directly to helping at-risk youth, should make for a remarkable evening."

General admission tickets for Sands Cares INSPIRE featuring Kelly Clarkson are available at www.Venetian.com/INSPIRE, The Venetian Box Office or Ticketmaster beginning at 10 a.m., Friday, March 22. Premium Packages featuring value-added opportunities are available only at www.Venetian.com/INSPIRE and The Venetian Box Office.

About Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS)

Las Vegas Sands is the world's pre-eminent developer and operator of world-class Integrated Resorts. We deliver unrivaled economic benefits to the communities in which we operate.

LVS created the meetings, incentives, convention and exhibition (MICE)-based Integrated Resort. Our industry-leading Integrated Resorts provide substantial contributions to our host communities including growth in leisure and business tourism, sustained job creation and ongoing financial opportunities for local small and medium-sized businesses.

Our properties include The Venetian Resort and Sands Expo in Las Vegas, Sands Bethlehem in Eastern Pennsylvania, and the iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. Through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd., we have developed the largest portfolio of properties on the Cotai Strip in Macao, including The Venetian Macao, The Plaza and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Sands Cotai Central and The Parisian Macao, as well as the Sands Macao on the Macao Peninsula.

LVS is dedicated to being a good corporate citizen, anchored by the core tenets of serving people, planet and communities. We deliver a great working environment for 50,000 team members worldwide, drive social impact through the Sands Cares charitable giving and community engagement program and lead in environmental performance through the award-winning Sands ECO360 global sustainability program. To learn more, please visit www.sands.com.

About Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth

NPHY is the most comprehensive service provider for the thousands of homeless youth in Southern Nevada, serving hundreds of youth through its core programs and touching the lives of thousands more through outreach each year. NPHY's programs stabilize homeless teens' lives, meeting their immediate needs and providing a safe, supportive environment and a path to self-sufficiency. Through its work with homeless youth, NPHY creates productive, healthy adults who contribute to society. Strengthening and complementing its high-quality direct services for homeless youth, NPHY is dedicated to advocating for the Vegas Valley's homeless youth population and serves as a leader in systems-level efforts to eliminate homelessness among Nevada's youth. For more information or to support NPHY's life-changing work for homeless youth, please visit www.nphy.org.

About the Marty Hennessy Inspiring Children Foundation

The Marty Hennessy Inspiring Children Foundation takes at-risk youth off the streets and into greatness. The Foundation works to inspire youth by helping them create a vision for their life, where they can develop their strengths through project-driven learning, mentoring, apprenticeships, academics, and athletics. The program asks children to "earn their way" and to "discover their passions" by helping them create and execute quarterly business plans. Through this process, the leadership and character development program arms youth with a "psychology for life," using emotional intelligence and the www.jewelneverbroken.com mindfulness curriculum, that prepares them mentally, emotionally, and physically to live happy, driven and inspired lives. For more information, visit http://www.inspiringchildren.net/.

