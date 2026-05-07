Las Vegas Sands Continues on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices for World and North America

Subsidiary Sands China Ltd. repeats on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World, Asia Pacific indices.

LAS VEGAS, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) has been recognized on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World and North America 2026 indices, maintaining its position on both lists since 2020. Sands China Ltd., the company's Asian subsidiary, was named to the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World and Asia Pacific 2026 indices, continuing its inclusion on both lists since 2022.

Out of 16 companies invited to participate in the Casino and Gaming category, Sands and Sands China are the only two companies included on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World index this year. Sands is the only company in the Casino and Gaming category listed on the North America index, and Sands China is one of only two companies in the Casino and Gaming category listed on the Asia Pacific index.

The Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index comprises global sustainability leaders as identified by S&P Global through the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). It represents the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index (BMI) based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria. The Dow Jones Best-in-Class North America and Asia Pacific indices represent the top 20% of the 600 largest North American companies and the top 20% of the 600 largest companies in the Asia-Pacific developed region in the S&P Global BMI based on the same criteria.

"Our continued inclusion among this prestigious group of companies underscores our commitment to advancing a robust and disciplined environmental, social and governance program that is embedded with rigor, accountability and transparency," Katarina Tesarova, senior vice president and chief sustainability officer, said. "Our placements also demonstrate the ESG leadership position we hold in the hospitality and gaming industry, which is driven by our People, Communities and Planet corporate responsibility pillars."

Under the People pillar of its corporate responsibility program, Sands surpassed its 2021-2025 ambition of investing $200 million in workforce development programs, with more than $270 million spent at the end of 2025. Sands also exceeded its Communities pillar target of contributing 250,000 Team Member volunteer hours between 2021-2025, with more than 290,000 hours amassed by the close of 2025.

In out-performing its 2021-2025 Planet pillar ambition, Sands reduced its scope 1 and 2 emissions by 54% at the end 2025 from a 2018 base year, exceeding both its Science Based Targets initiative-validated 17.5% reduction target as well as its 1.5°C-aligned 30% reduction target.

Sands has leveraged the CSA along with a number of external benchmarks and industry standards to shape its corporate responsibility programs and targets, which helped the company gain recognition on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class indices as well as other corporate responsibility rankings. Sands also was included on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies 2026 list, Newsweek's 2026 America's Most Responsible Companies and 2026 America's Greenest Companies lists, and CDP's 2025 A-List for Climate Change.

The Dow Jones Best-in-Class index family, including the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index (DJ BIC World), was originally launched in 1999 as the pioneering series of global sustainability best-in-class benchmarks available in the market and is comprised of global, regional and country benchmarks. The S&P Global CSA covers 12,000 companies globally and is an annual evaluation of corporate sustainability practices. It benchmarks performance on a wide range of industry-specific economic, environmental, and social criteria that are relevant to the growing number of sustainability-focused investors and expected to be financially relevant to corporate success.

To learn more about Sands' ESG initiatives, read its latest ESG report here: https://www.sands.com/resources/reports/.

About Sands (NYSE: LVS)

Sands is the leading global developer and operator of integrated resorts. The company's iconic properties drive valuable leisure and business tourism and deliver significant economic benefits, sustained job creation, financial opportunities for local businesses and community investment to help make its host regions ideal places to live, work and visit.

Sands' portfolio of properties includes Marina Bay Sands ® in Singapore and The Venetian® Macao, The Londoner Macao ® , The Parisian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao and Four Seasons® Hotel Macao , and Sands® Macao in Macao SAR, China, through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd.

Dedicated to being a leader in corporate responsibility, Sands is anchored by the core tenets of serving people, communities and the planet. The company's ESG leadership has led to inclusion on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices for World and North America, as well as Fortune's list of the World's Most Admired Companies. To learn more, visit www.sands.com.

SOURCE Las Vegas Sands Corp.