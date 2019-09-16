Las Vegas Sands Recognized in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) once again has been recognized by the S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) for its industry-leading performance in environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts. Sands is the only Integrated Resort company included in the DJSI North America.

In 2019, Sands made significant performance improvements in human rights, corporate citizenship and philanthropy, and operational eco-efficiency, according to SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) results. The SAM CSA results, derived from financially material ESG factors, alongside S&P DJI's robust index methodology, form the basis of construction and maintenance of the entire DJSI series.

"Sands is driven by delivering strong returns to all of the stakeholders we serve, and inclusion in the DJSI affirms the emphasis we place on positive business impact and good corporate citizenship," said Robert Goldstein, president and chief operating officer of Las Vegas Sands. "Our leadership among Integrated Resort companies and inclusion with this outstanding group of peers is an accomplishment that is highly valued in our company and continues to drive our continued focus on environmental, social and governance issues."

Sands executes its People, Planet and Communities corporate social responsibility platform through a variety of initiatives that include programs such as the Sands ECO360 global sustainability program; the Sands Cares corporate giving and community engagement program; Project Protect, a program focused on responsible gaming, financial crimes and counter trafficking practices; and Sands Academy, a global Team Member development program. In addition, the company has a strong track record in sustainable business performance through the economic value and social impact it has delivered as part of its commitment to making the regions it serves better places to live and work.

Celebrating its 20th year as the gold standard for measuring and advancing global ESG efforts, the DJSI is one of the most highly recognized indices for corporate sustainability. The DJSI was the first global index to track the largest and leading sustainability-driven publicly listed companies.

Earlier this year, Fortune named Sands one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" in its annual roundup of the world's most respected and reputable businesses for a third year in a row.

About Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS)

Las Vegas Sands is the world's pre-eminent developer and operator of world-class Integrated Resorts. We deliver unrivaled economic benefits to the communities in which we operate.

Sands created the meetings, incentives, convention and exhibition (MICE)-based Integrated Resort. Our industry-leading Integrated Resorts provide substantial contributions to our host communities including growth in leisure and business tourism, sustained job creation and ongoing financial opportunities for local small and medium-sized businesses.

Our properties include The Venetian Resort and Sands Expo in Las Vegas and the iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. Through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd., we have developed the largest portfolio of properties on the Cotai Strip in Macao, including The Venetian Macao, The Plaza and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Sands Cotai Central and The Parisian Macao, as well as the Sands Macao on the Macao Peninsula.

Sands is dedicated to being a good corporate citizen, anchored by the core tenets of serving people, planet and communities. We deliver a great working environment for 50,000 team members worldwide, drive social impact through the Sands Cares charitable giving and community engagement program and lead in environmental performance through the award-winning Sands ECO360 global sustainability program. To learn more, please visit www.sands.com.

