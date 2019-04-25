Las Vegas Sands Recognizes Recipients of Sands Cares Citizenship Award

LAS VEGAS, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) announced the 12 recipients of the Dr. Miriam and Mr. Sheldon G Adelson Sands Cares Citizenship Award. This award was established to recognize team members from the regions in which we do business throughout the world, who have demonstrated a dedication and commitment to giving back to unique charitable causes within their local communities. The Citizenship Award was created to honor the Adelson family's long-term commitment to philanthropy and the legacy of giving they have instilled within the organization.

The 12 Sands Cares Heroes of the Year were selected by a team comprised of executives across the various regions in which Las Vegas Sands operates.

Contributions from the honorees include Jeanne Hagen from Bethlehem, who has prepared meals for various homeless shelters and soup kitchens, adopted a family at Christmas and has worked on various service projects with the Kiwanis Club in Phillipsburg, New Jersey. Eve Gizelbach from Las Vegas worked as a camp counselor for children living with cancer, sickle cell and other childhood illnesses and raised funds to contribute to Toys for Tots. Kun Sok Fong from Macao has volunteered for various activities under the Sands Cares Ambassador program as well as with additional institutions including the Macao Gaming Practitioners Volunteers Association, Guangzhou Love Cars and the Macau Protestant Church. Lastly, Ailynn Seah from Singapore has participated in hygiene kit builds with Clean the World and has worked with various corporate clients to incorporate giving and sustainability elements into their event programs.

These outstanding recipients included:

Bethlehem : Andrew Graffis , Jeanne Hagen and Preeya Patel

: , and Las Vegas : Deangela Clemons , Eve Gizelbach and Julio Meza

: , and Macao : Leong Ka Hou , Kun Sok Fong and Lam Kam Hang

: , and Lam Kam Hang Singapore : Tiffany Lim , Ailynn Seah and Pang Anqi

"These exceptional team members personify the values and commitment to philanthropy that the Adelson family has instilled within our organization. We were honored to celebrate the culture and spirit of giving at this year's Sands Cares Heroes of the Year awards ceremony," Rob Goldstein, president and chief operating officer of Las Vegas Sands noted. "The evening was such a testament to the amazing contributions and impact that these individuals have had in their own communities."

All award winners were invited to Las Vegas to attend a ceremony which was held the evening of Wednesday, April 17.

