Las Vegas Sands Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025

Net Revenue of $3.65 billion and Net Income of $448 million

Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA of $1.41 billion

Marina Bay Sands Adjusted Property EBITDA of $806 million High Hold on Rolling Play at Marina Bay Sands Positively Impacted Adjusted Property EBITDA by $45 million

Macao Adjusted Property EBITDA of $608 million High Hold on Rolling Play in Macao Positively Impacted Adjusted Property EBITDA by $26 million

LVS Repurchased $500 million of Common Stock

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS), the leading global developer and operator of Integrated Resorts, today reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

"We remain enthusiastic about our opportunities to deliver growth in both Singapore and Macao, as we realize the benefits of our market-leading capital investment programs," said Robert G. Goldstein, chairman and chief executive officer.

"In Singapore, Marina Bay Sands once again delivered outstanding financial and operating performance. Our elevated suite and service offerings position us for additional growth as travel and tourism spending in Asia continues to expand.

"In Macao, our decades-long commitment to making investments that enhance the business and leisure tourism appeal of Macao and support its development as a world center of business and leisure tourism positions us well for future growth.

"Our financial strength and industry-leading cash flow continue to support our investment programs in both Singapore and Macao, our pursuit of growth opportunities in new markets and our program to return excess capital to stockholders.

"We repurchased $500 million of LVS shares under our share repurchase program during the quarter. We look forward to utilizing our share repurchase program to continue to return excess capital to stockholders."

Net revenue was $3.65 billion, compared to $2.90 billion in the prior year quarter. Operating income was $707 million, compared to $590 million in the prior year quarter. Net income in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $448 million, compared to $392 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA was $1.41 billion, compared to $1.11 billion in the prior year quarter.

Full year 2025 operating income was $2.82 billion, compared to $2.40 billion in 2024. Net income attributable to Las Vegas Sands was $1.63 billion, or $2.35 per diluted share, in 2025. This compared to $1.45 billion, or $1.96 per diluted share, in 2024.

Sands China Ltd. Consolidated Financial Results

On a GAAP basis, total net revenues for SCL increased 16.4% to $2.05 billion, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Net income for SCL was $213 million, compared to $237 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

On a GAAP basis, 2025 total net revenues for SCL increased 5.1% to $7.44 billion, compared to 2024. Net income for SCL was $901 million in 2025, compared to $1.05 billion in 2024.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized, was $191 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $180 million in the prior year quarter. Our weighted average debt balance was $15.90 billion during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $14.0 billion during the fourth quarter of 2024. Our weighted average borrowing cost was 4.6% during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 5.0% during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Our effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 18.7%, compared to 15.0% in the prior year quarter. The income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by a 17% statutory rate on our Singapore operations.

Stockholder Returns

During the fourth quarter of 2025, we repurchased $500 million of our common stock (approximately 8 million shares at a weighted average price of $61.39). The remaining amount authorized under our share repurchase program was $1.56 billion as of December 31, 2025. Since the resumption of our share repurchase program in the fourth quarter of 2023 through December 31, 2025, we have repurchased approximately 96 million shares of our common stock at an average price of $46.77, for a total investment of $4.50 billion. The timing and actual number of shares to be repurchased in the future will depend on a variety of factors, including the company's financial position, earnings, legal requirements, other investment opportunities and market conditions.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, we purchased 25 million shares of SCL common stock for HKD 518 million (approximately $66 million at exchange rates in effect at the time of the transactions), increasing the company's ownership percentage of SCL to 74.80% as of December 31, 2025.

We paid a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share during the quarter. Our next quarterly dividend of $0.30 per common share will be paid on February 18, 2026, to Las Vegas Sands stockholders of record on February 9, 2026.

Balance Sheet Items

Unrestricted cash balances as of December 31, 2025 were $3.84 billion.

As of December 31, 2025, total debt outstanding, net of deferred offering costs and original issue discounts, excluding finance leases, was $15.63 billion.

In January 2026, the company drew down HKD 6.20 billion (approximately $797 million at exchange rates in effect at the time of the transaction) under the 2024 SCL Revolving Facility, in which the proceeds, coupled with cash on hand, were used to redeem in full the outstanding principal amount of the $800 million 3.800% SCL Senior Notes due January 8, 2026 and any accrued interest.

As of January 28, 2026, the company has access to $3.66 billion available for borrowing under our U.S., SCL and Singapore revolving credit facilities, net of outstanding letters of credit. In addition, we have $4.84 billion available under a delayed draw term loan facility that may be used to finance development and construction costs, expenses, fees and other payments related to the MBS Expansion Project.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures during the fourth quarter totaled $274 million, including construction, development and maintenance activities of $149 million at Marina Bay Sands and $121 million in Macao.

Conference Call Information

Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Within the company's fourth quarter 2025 press release, the company makes reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures that supplement the company's consolidated financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP including "adjusted net income (loss)," "adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share" and "consolidated adjusted property EBITDA," which have directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The company believes these measures represent important internal measures of financial performance. Set forth in the financial schedules accompanying this press release and presentations included on the company's website are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosure by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures and the specific reasons why the company's management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows are presented below.

The following non-GAAP financial measures are used by management, as well as industry analysts, to evaluate the company's operations and operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented so investors have the same financial data management uses in evaluating financial performance with the belief it will assist the investment community in properly assessing the underlying financial performance of the company on a year-over-year and a quarter sequential basis.

Adjusted net income (loss), which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is net income (loss) attributable to Las Vegas Sands excluding pre-opening expense, development expense, gain or loss on disposal or impairment of assets, gain or loss on modification or early retirement of debt, other income or expense and certain nonrecurring corporate expenses, net of income tax. Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share are presented as supplemental disclosures as management believes they are (1) each widely used measures of performance by industry analysts and investors and (2) a principal basis for valuation of Integrated Resort companies, as these non-GAAP financial measures are considered by many as alternative measures on which to base expectations for future results. These measures also form the basis of certain internal management performance expectations.

Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is net income (loss) before stock-based compensation expense, corporate expense, pre-opening expense, development expense, depreciation and amortization, amortization of leasehold interests in land, gain or loss on disposal or impairment of assets, interest, other income or expense, gain or loss on modification or early retirement of debt and income taxes. Management utilizes consolidated adjusted property EBITDA to compare the operating profitability of its operations with those of its competitors, as well as a basis for determining certain incentive compensation. Integrated Resort companies, including Las Vegas Sands, have historically reported adjusted property EBITDA as a supplemental performance measure to GAAP financial measures. In order to view the operations of their properties on a more stand-alone basis, Integrated Resort companies, including Las Vegas Sands, have historically excluded certain expenses that do not relate to the management of specific properties, such as pre-opening expense, development expense and corporate expense, from their adjusted property EBITDA calculations. Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA should not be interpreted as an alternative to income (loss) from operations (as an indicator of operating performance) or to cash flows from operations (as a measure of liquidity), in each case, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The company has significant uses of cash flow, including capital expenditures, dividend payments, interest payments, debt principal repayments, share repurchases and income tax payments, which are not reflected in consolidated adjusted property EBITDA. Not all companies calculate adjusted property EBITDA in the same manner. As a result, consolidated adjusted property EBITDA as presented by Las Vegas Sands may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Exhibit 1 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues:















Casino

$ 2,741

$ 2,104

$ 9,789

$ 8,303 Rooms

379

317

1,422

1,274 Food and beverage

191

157

644

607 Mall

229

218

801

755 Convention, retail and other

109

100

361

359 Net revenues

3,649

2,896

13,017

11,298 Operating expenses:















Resort operations

2,242

1,796

7,809

6,946 Corporate

90

75

310

290 Pre-opening

4

4

24

14 Development

59

59

269

228 Depreciation and amortization

363

348

1,464

1,308 Amortization of leasehold interests in land

20

15

76

60 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets

164

9

247

50



2,942

2,306

10,199

8,896 Operating income

707

590

2,818

2,402 Other income (expense):















Interest income

38

57

161

275 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(191)

(180)

(746)

(727) Other income (expense)

(3)

(6)

(15)

10 Loss on modification or early retirement of debt

—

—

(5)

— Income before income taxes

551

461

2,213

1,960 Income tax expense

(103)

(69)

(347)

(208) Net income

448

392

1,866

1,752 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(53)

(68)

(239)

(306) Net income attributable to Las Vegas Sands Corp.

$ 395

$ 324

$ 1,627

$ 1,446

















Earnings per share:















Basic

$ 0.59

$ 0.45

$ 2.35

$ 1.97 Diluted

$ 0.58

$ 0.45

$ 2.35

$ 1.96

















Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

675

721

691

735 Diluted

678

723

693

737

Exhibit 2 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Net Revenues and Adjusted Property EBITDA (In millions) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Net Revenues















The Venetian Macao $ 752

$ 682

$ 2,745

$ 2,831 The Londoner Macao 699

518

2,556

1,984 The Parisian Macao 233

228

872

973 The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao 264

223

872

872 Sands Macao 76

86

294

322 Ferry Operations and Other 34

34

131

125 Macao Operations 2,058

1,771

7,470

7,107

















Marina Bay Sands 1,603

1,137

5,590

4,230 Intercompany Royalties 85

64

293

250 Intersegment Eliminations(1) (97)

(76)

(336)

(289)



$ 3,649

$ 2,896

$ 13,017

$ 11,298

















Adjusted Property EBITDA















The Venetian Macao $ 243

$ 250

$ 946

$ 1,093 The Londoner Macao 201

144

778

543 The Parisian Macao 55

69

218

297 The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao 99

83

313

321 Sands Macao 4

20

31

56 Ferry Operations and Other 6

5

24

17 Macao Operations 608

571

2,310

2,327

















Marina Bay Sands 806

537

2,922

2,052

$ 1,414

$ 1,108

$ 5,232

$ 4,379

















Adjusted Property EBITDA as a Percentage of Net Revenues The Venetian Macao 32.3 %

36.7 %

34.5 %

38.6 % The Londoner Macao 28.8 %

27.8 %

30.4 %

27.4 % The Parisian Macao 23.6 %

30.3 %

25.0 %

30.5 % The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao 37.5 %

37.2 %

35.9 %

36.8 % Sands Macao 5.3 %

23.3 %

10.5 %

17.4 % Ferry Operations and Other 17.6 %

14.7 %

18.3 %

13.6 % Macao Operations 29.5 %

32.2 %

30.9 %

32.7 %

















Marina Bay Sands 50.3 %

47.2 %

52.3 %

48.5 %

















Total 38.8 %

38.3 %

40.2 %

38.8 %

____________________

(1) Intersegment eliminations include royalties and other intercompany services.

Exhibit 3 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation (In millions) (Unaudited)

The following is a reconciliation of Net Income to Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA:





















Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31

December 31



2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income $ 448

$ 392

$ 1,866

$ 1,752 Add (deduct):













Income tax expense 103

69

347

208 Loss on modification or early retirement of debt —

—

5

— Other (income) expense 3

6

15

(10) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized 191

180

746

727 Interest income (38)

(57)

(161)

(275) Loss on disposal or impairment of assets 164

9

247

50 Amortization of leasehold interests in land 20

15

76

60 Depreciation and amortization 363

348

1,464

1,308 Development expense 59

59

269

228 Pre-opening expense 4

4

24

14 Stock-based compensation(1) 7

8

24

27 Corporate expense 90

75

310

290 Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 1,414

$ 1,108

$ 5,232

$ 4,379

____________________

(1) During the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, the company recorded stock-based compensation expense of $19 million and $20 million, respectively, of which $12 million was included in corporate expense in the accompanying condensed consolidated statements of operations.

During the year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, the company recorded stock-based compensation expense of $71 million and $78 million, respectively, of which $47 million and $51 million, respectively, was included in corporate expense in the accompanying condensed consolidated statements of operations.

Exhibit 4 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)

The following is a reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to LVS to Adjusted Net Income:

















Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income attributable to LVS $ 395

$ 324

$ 1,627

$ 1,446















Pre-opening expense 4

4

24

14 Development expense 59

59

269

228 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets 164

9

247

50 Other (income) expense 3

6

15

(10) Loss on modification or early retirement of debt —

—

5

— Income tax impact on net income adjustments(1) (37)

(14)

(86)

(49) Noncontrolling interest impact on net income adjustments (9)

(1)

(18)

(6) Adjusted net income attributable to LVS $ 579

$ 387

$ 2,083

$ 1,673















The following is a reconciliation of Net Income per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share:

















Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Per diluted share of common stock:













Net income attributable to LVS $ 0.58

$ 0.45

$ 2.35

$ 1.96















Pre-opening expense 0.01

0.01

0.03

0.02 Development expense 0.09

0.08

0.39

0.31 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets 0.24

0.01

0.36

0.07 Other (income) expense —

0.01

0.02

(0.01) Loss on modification or early retirement of debt —

—

0.01

— Income tax impact on net income adjustments (0.05)

(0.02)

(0.12)

(0.07) Noncontrolling interest impact on net income adjustments (0.02)

—

(0.03)

(0.01) Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.85

$ 0.54

$ 3.01

$ 2.27















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 678

723

693

737

____________________

(1) The income tax impact for each adjustment is derived by applying the effective tax rate, including current and deferred income tax expense, based upon the jurisdiction and the nature of the adjustment.

Exhibit 5 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (In millions) (Unaudited)

The following reflects the impact on Net Revenues for hold-adjusted win percentage:

‌









Three Months Ended



December 31,



2025

2024 Macao Operations

$ (44)

$ 38 Marina Bay Sands(1)

(60)

29



$ (104)

$ 67









The following reflects the impact on Adjusted Property EBITDA for hold-adjusted win percentage:













Three Months Ended



December 31,



2025

2024 Macao Operations

$ (26)

$ 22 Marina Bay Sands(1)

(45)

21



$ (71)

$ 43

____________________

Note: These amounts represent the estimated impact of the hold adjustment that would have occurred had the company's current period Rolling Chip win percentage equaled 3.3% for the Macao operations and 3.9% and 3.7% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, for Marina Bay Sands. Included are the estimated commissions paid, discounts and other incentives rebated directly or indirectly to customers, gaming taxes and bad debt expense that would have been incurred or avoided. (1) Beginning with the three months ended September 30, 2025, we revised our expected hold-adjusted win percentage for Marina Bay Sands to be based on the theoretical hold percentage measured by technology-enabled gaming tables. Presentation of the prior year period has been revised to be consistent with that methodology.

Exhibit 6 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)



‌ Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Casino Statistics:















The Venetian Macao:















Table games win per unit per day(1)

$ 10,936

$ 9,379

$ 9,855

$ 9,576 Slot machine win per unit per day(2)

$ 384

$ 381

$ 347

$ 386 Average number of table games

658

664

660

702 Average number of slot machines

1,562

1,573

1,639

1,585

















The Londoner Macao:















Table games win per unit per day(1)

$ 14,006

$ 9,616

$ 12,381

$ 10,847 Slot machine win per unit per day(2)

$ 592

$ 403

$ 546

$ 471 Average number of table games

501

508

507

431 Average number of slot machines

1,574

1,574

1,565

1,336

















The Parisian Macao:















Table games win per unit per day(1)

$ 7,946

$ 7,334

$ 7,656

$ 6,719 Slot machine win per unit per day(2)

$ 323

$ 322

$ 290

$ 377 Average number of table games

254

261

243

313 Average number of slot machines

1,195

1,117

1,325

1,037

















The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao:















Table games win per unit per day(1)

$ 28,033

$ 22,927

$ 22,446

$ 23,446 Slot machine win per unit per day(2)

$ 59

$ 159

$ 85

$ 160 Average number of table games

102

99

104

101 Average number of slot machines

40

49

49

33

















Sands Macao:















Table games win per unit per day(1)

$ 5,691

$ 6,919

$ 5,686

$ 7,283 Slot machine win per unit per day(2)

$ 248

$ 251

$ 244

$ 269 Average number of table games

123

106

118

101 Average number of slot machines

853

667

806

654

















Marina Bay Sands:















Table games win per unit per day(1)

$ 23,730

$ 16,914

$ 20,793

$ 15,272 Slot machine win per unit per day(2)

$ 1,082

$ 901

$ 1,023

$ 892 Average number of table games

568

495

548

498 Average number of slot machines

2,967

2,962

2,971

2,947

____________________

(1) Table games win per unit per day is shown before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis. (2) Slot machine win per unit per day is shown before deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis.

Exhibit 7 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)



‌ Three Months Ended



The Venetian Macao

December 31,



(Dollars in millions)

2025

2024

Change Revenues:











Casino

$ 584

$ 534

$ 50 Rooms

53

54

(1) Food and beverage

18

16

2 Mall

69

63

6 Convention, retail and other

28

15

13 Net revenues

$ 752

$ 682

$ 70













Adjusted Property EBITDA

$ 243

$ 250

$ (7) EBITDA Margin %

32.3 %

36.7 %

(4.4)pts













Gaming Statistics











(Dollars in millions)

























Rolling Chip volume

$ 1,774

$ 746

$ 1,028 Rolling Chip win %(1)

3.88 %

1.99 %

1.89 pts













Non-Rolling Chip drop

$ 2,551

$ 2,309

$ 242 Non-Rolling Chip win %

23.3 %

24.2 %

(0.9)pts













Slot handle

$ 1,578

$ 1,467

$ 111 Slot hold %

3.5 %

3.8 %

(0.3)pts













Hotel Statistics

























Occupancy %

98.8 %

99.5 %

(0.7)pts Average daily room rate (ADR)

$ 201

$ 205

$ (4) Revenue per available room (RevPAR)

$ 199

$ 204

$ (5)

____________________

(1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.3% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)



‌ Three Months Ended



The Londoner Macao

December 31,



(Dollars in millions)

2025

2024

Change Revenues:











Casino

$ 524

$ 387

$ 137 Rooms

105

68

37 Food and beverage

34

22

12 Mall

27

24

3 Convention, retail and other

9

17

(8) Net revenues

$ 699

$ 518

$ 181













Adjusted Property EBITDA

$ 201

$ 144

$ 57 EBITDA Margin %

28.8 %

27.8 %

1.0 pts













Gaming Statistics











(Dollars in millions)

























Rolling Chip volume

$ 3,543

$ 1,849

$ 1,694 Rolling Chip win %(1)

2.77 %

4.33 %

(1.56)pts













Non-Rolling Chip drop

$ 2,419

$ 1,631

$ 788 Non-Rolling Chip win %

22.6 %

22.6 %

— pts













Slot handle

$ 2,345

$ 1,597

$ 748 Slot hold %

3.7 %

3.7 %

— pts













Hotel Statistics

























Occupancy %

98.1 %

98.0 %

0.1 pts Average daily room rate (ADR)

$ 269

$ 290

$ (21) Revenue per available room (RevPAR)

$ 264

$ 284

$ (20)

____________________

(1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.3% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



The Parisian Macao ‌ December 31,



(Dollars in millions)

2025

2024

Change Revenues:











Casino

$ 178

$ 171

$ 7 Rooms

34

35

(1) Food and beverage

15

14

1 Mall

4

7

(3) Convention, retail and other

2

1

1 Net revenues

$ 233

$ 228

$ 5













Adjusted Property EBITDA

$ 55

$ 69

$ (14) EBITDA Margin %

23.6 %

30.3 %

(6.7)pts













Gaming Statistics











(Dollars in millions)

























Rolling Chip volume(1)

$ —

$ 60

$ (60) Rolling Chip win %(2)

— %

(13.07) %

13.07 pts













Non-Rolling Chip drop

$ 891

$ 821

$ 70 Non-Rolling Chip win %

20.8 %

22.4 %

(1.6)pts













Slot handle

$ 1,044

$ 858

$ 186 Slot hold %

3.4 %

3.8 %

(0.4)pts













Hotel Statistics

























Occupancy %

99.3 %

99.5 %

(0.2)pts Average daily room rate (ADR)

$ 149

$ 156

$ (7) Revenue per available room (RevPAR)

$ 148

$ 156

$ (8)

____________________

(1) Rolling Chip tables were made available based on demand beginning in March 2024. (2) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.3% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)



‌ Three Months Ended



The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao

December 31,



(Dollars in millions)

2025

2024

Change Revenues:











Casino

$ 183

$ 142

$ 41 Rooms

30

30

— Food and beverage

8

8

— Mall

41

42

(1) Convention, retail and other

2

1

1 Net revenues

$ 264

$ 223

$ 41













Adjusted Property EBITDA

$ 99

$ 83

$ 16 EBITDA Margin %

37.5 %

37.2 %

0.3 pts













Gaming Statistics











(Dollars in millions)

























Rolling Chip volume

$ 1,820

$ 1,746

$ 74 Rolling Chip win %(1)

6.11 %

1.11 %

5.00 pts













Non-Rolling Chip drop

$ 808

$ 759

$ 49 Non-Rolling Chip win %

18.9 %

25.1 %

(6.2)pts













Slot handle

$ 11

$ 29

$ (18) Slot hold %

1.9 %

2.5 %

(0.6)pts













Hotel Statistics

























Occupancy %

95.7 %

97.3 %

(1.6)pts Average daily room rate (ADR)

$ 514

$ 498

$ 16 Revenue per available room (RevPAR)

$ 492

$ 485

$ 7

____________________

(1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.3% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)



‌ Three Months Ended



Sands Macao

December 31,



(Dollars in millions)

2025

2024

Change Revenues:











Casino

$ 68

$ 78

$ (10) Rooms

5

5

— Food and beverage

2

2

— Mall

1

—

1 Convention, retail and other

—

1

(1) Net revenues

$ 76

$ 86

$ (10)













Adjusted Property EBITDA

$ 4

$ 20

$ (16) EBITDA Margin %

5.3 %

23.3 %

(18.0)pts













Gaming Statistics











(Dollars in millions)

























Rolling Chip volume

$ 26

$ 69

$ (43) Rolling Chip win %(1)

8.39 %

4.49 %

3.90 pts













Non-Rolling Chip drop

$ 421

$ 389

$ 32 Non-Rolling Chip win %

14.7 %

16.5 %

(1.8)pts













Slot handle

$ 870

$ 527

$ 343 Slot hold %

2.2 %

2.9 %

(0.7)pts













Hotel Statistics

























Occupancy %

99.1 %

99.1 %

— pts Average daily room rate (ADR)

$ 167

$ 174

$ (7) Revenue per available room (RevPAR)

$ 165

$ 173

$ (8)

____________________

(1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.3% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)



‌ Three Months Ended



Marina Bay Sands

December 31,



(Dollars in millions)

2025

2024

Change Revenues:











Casino

$ 1,204

$ 792

$ 412 Rooms

152

125

27 Food and beverage

114

95

19 Mall

87

82

5 Convention, retail and other

46

43

3 Net revenues

$ 1,603

$ 1,137

$ 466













Adjusted Property EBITDA

$ 806

$ 537

$ 269 EBITDA Margin %

50.3 %

47.2 %

3.1 pts













Gaming Statistics











(Dollars in millions)

























Rolling Chip volume

$ 13,403

$ 8,068

$ 5,335 Rolling Chip win %(1)

4.36 %

3.34 %

1.02 pts













Non-Rolling Chip drop

$ 2,881

$ 2,342

$ 539 Non-Rolling Chip win %

22.8 %

21.4 %

1.4 pts













Slot handle

$ 6,645

$ 6,572

$ 73 Slot hold %

4.4 %

3.7 %

0.7 pts













Hotel Statistics

























Occupancy %

95.0 %

94.3 %

0.7 pts Average daily room rate (ADR)

$ 978

$ 927

$ 51 Revenue per available room (RevPAR)

$ 929

$ 874

$ 55

____________________

(1) This compares to our theoretical Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.9% and 3.7% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis). Beginning with the three months ended September 30, 2025, we revised our expected hold-adjusted win percentage for Marina Bay Sands to be based on the theoretical hold percentage measured by technology-enabled gaming tables.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data - Asian Retail Mall Operations (Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

TTM December

31, 2025 (Dollars in millions except per

square foot data)

Gross

Revenue(1)

Operating

Profit

Operating

Profit

Margin

Gross

Leasable

Area (sq. ft.)

Occupancy %

at End

of Period

Tenant Sales Per

Sq. Ft.(2) Shoppes at Venetian

$ 69

$ 62

89.9 %

829,872

89.9 %

$ 1,894

























Shoppes at Four Seasons























Luxury Retail

29

27

93.1 %

163,929

100.0 %

5,389 Other Stores

12

10

83.3 %

84,375

85.4 %

1,973



41

37

90.2 %

248,304

95.0 %

4,375

























Shoppes at Londoner

27

24

88.9 %

518,138

78.6 %

1,589

























Shoppes at Parisian

4

2

50.0 %

256,825

71.9 %

458

























Total Cotai Strip in Macao

141

125

88.7 %

1,853,139

84.9 %

2,085

























The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands

87

80

92.0 %

620,562

97.0 %

2,967

























Total

$ 228

$ 205

89.9 %

2,473,701

88.0 %

$ 2,346

____________________

Note: This table excludes the results of our retail outlets at Sands Macao. (1) Gross revenue figures are net of intersegment revenue eliminations. (2) Tenant sales per square foot reflect sales from tenants only after the tenant has been open for a period of 12 months.

