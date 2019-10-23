Las Vegas Sands Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

For the quarter ended September 30, 2019

(Compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2018)

- Consolidated Net Revenue of $3.25 Billion

- Net Income of $669 Million; GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share of $0.69; Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share of $0.75

- Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA of $1.28 Billion

- In Macao, Adjusted Property EBITDA Was $755 Million

- At Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, Adjusted Property EBITDA was $435 Million

- Our Las Vegas Operating Properties Adjusted Property EBITDA was $93 Million

- The Company Paid Quarterly Dividends of $0.77 per Share

- The Company Repurchased $100 Million of Common Stock During the Quarter

- The Company's Board of Directors Announced an $0.08 Increase in the Company's Recurring Common Stock Dividend for the 2020 Calendar Year, its Eighth Consecutive Annual Increase, Raising the Annual Dividend to $3.16 per Share ($0.79 per Share per Quarter)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS), the world's leading developer and operator of convention-based Integrated Resorts, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Net revenue was $3.25 billion, a decrease of 3.6% from the prior year quarter. Operating income decreased 2.5% to $899 million. Net income decreased 4.3% to $669 million. Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA was $1.28 billion, consistent with the prior year quarter. On a hold-normalized basis, consolidated adjusted property EBITDA decreased 3.0% to $1.25 billion.

"We delivered solid financial results in the quarter, with Adjusted Property EBITDA reaching $1.28 billion," said Sheldon G. Adelson, chairman and chief executive officer. "We remain enthusiastic about our future growth opportunities in Asia. Next year, we will introduce approximately two million square feet of luxurious suite accommodations on the Cotai Strip with the opening of the Grand Suites at Four Seasons Macao and The Londoner Tower Suites. Additional tourism and entertainment amenities of The Londoner Macao will debut throughout 2020 and 2021. Looking further ahead, the expansion of Marina Bay Sands in Singapore will expand our suite capacity by 40% and introduce a state-of-the-art entertainment arena, both of which should contribute to growth in the future. We are also aggressively pursuing additional development opportunities in new markets, including in Japan.

"Finally, we remain deeply committed to maintaining our industry-leading financial strength while continuing to increase the return of capital to shareholders. I am pleased to announce the Las Vegas Sands Board of Directors has approved an increase in our annual dividend for the 2020 calendar year, our eighth consecutive annual increase, to $3.16 per share, or $0.79 per share per quarter."

The company paid a recurring quarterly dividend of $0.77 per common share and continued its return of capital through share repurchases of $100 million during the quarter. The company announced its next quarterly dividend of $0.77 per common share will be paid on December 26, 2019, to Las Vegas Sands shareholders of record on December 17, 2019.

Net income attributable to Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter of 2019 decreased to $533 million, compared to $571 million in the third quarter of 2018, while diluted earnings per share decreased 5.5% to $0.69.

Adjusted net income attributable to Las Vegas Sands was $573 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, compared to $604 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018. Hold-normalized adjusted earnings per diluted share was $0.71.

Sands China Ltd. Consolidated Financial Results

On a GAAP basis, total net revenues for SCL decreased 2.0%, compared to the third quarter of 2018, to $2.11 billion, while net income remained flat at $454 million.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

We amended and restated our Singapore credit facility to provide financing for our expansion project at Marina Bay Sands. This resulted in a new delayed draw term facility, increased capacity on our existing available revolving facility and an extension of the maturity dates of the existing term loans. We also issued $3.5 billion in senior unsecured notes and repaid the outstanding borrowings under the U.S. credit facility. These transactions resulted in a loss on modification or early retirement of debt of $24 million during the third quarter of 2019.

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized, was $137 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $126 million in the prior-year quarter. The increase resulted from our weighted average borrowing cost in the third quarter of 2019 increasing to 4.5%, compared to 4.2% during the third quarter of 2018.

Our effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2019 was 10.9% compared to 10.6% in the prior-year quarter. The tax rate for the third quarter of 2019 is primarily driven by a 17% statutory tax rate on our Singapore operations.

Balance Sheet Items

Unrestricted cash balances as of September 30, 2019 were $3.82 billion.

As of September 30, 2019, total debt outstanding, excluding finance leases, was $11.93 billion.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures during the third quarter totaled $303 million, including construction, development and maintenance activities of $183 million in Macao, $84 million in Las Vegas and $36 million at Marina Bay Sands.

Conference Call Information

The company will host a conference call to discuss the company's results on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Interested parties may listen to the conference call through a webcast available on the company's website at www.sands.com.

About Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS)

Las Vegas Sands is the world's pre-eminent developer and operator of world-class Integrated Resorts. We deliver unrivaled economic benefits to the communities in which we operate.

Sands created the meetings, incentives, convention and exhibition (MICE)-based Integrated Resort. Our industry-leading Integrated Resorts provide substantial contributions to our host communities including growth in leisure and business tourism, sustained job creation and ongoing financial opportunities for local small and medium-sized businesses.

Our properties include The Venetian Resort and Sands Expo in Las Vegas and the iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. Through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd., we have developed the largest portfolio of properties on the Cotai Strip in Macao, including The Venetian Macao, The Plaza and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Sands Cotai Central and The Parisian Macao, as well as the Sands Macao on the Macao Peninsula.

Sands is dedicated to being a good corporate citizen, anchored by the core tenets of serving people, planet and communities. We deliver a great working environment for 50,000 team members worldwide, drive social impact through the Sands Cares charitable giving and community engagement program and lead in environmental performance through the award-winning Sands ECO360 global sustainability program. To learn more, please visit www.sands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond the company's control, which may cause material differences in actual results, performance or other expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, competition, new development, construction and ventures, substantial leverage and debt service, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and interest rates, government regulation, tax law changes and the impact of U.S. tax reform, legalization of gaming, natural or man-made disasters, terrorist acts or war, outbreaks of infectious diseases, insurance, gaming promoters, risks relating to our gaming licenses and subconcession, infrastructure in Macao, our subsidiaries' ability to make distribution payments to us, and other factors detailed in the reports filed by Las Vegas Sands Corp. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date thereof. Las Vegas Sands Corp. assumes no obligation to update such information.

Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Third Quarter 2019 Results

Non-GAAP Measures

Within the company's third quarter 2019 press release, the company makes reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures that supplement the company's consolidated financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP including "adjusted net income," "adjusted earnings per diluted share," and "consolidated adjusted property EBITDA," which have directly comparable GAAP financial measures along with "adjusted property EBITDA margin," "hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA," "hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA margin," "hold-normalized adjusted net income," and "hold-normalized adjusted earnings per diluted share." The company believes these measures represent important internal measures of financial performance. Set forth in the financial schedules accompanying this release and presentations included on the Company's website are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosure by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures and the specific reasons why the company's management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows are presented below.

The following non-GAAP financial measures are used by management, as well as industry analysts, to evaluate the company's operations and operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented so investors have the same financial data management uses in evaluating financial performance with the belief it will assist the investment community in properly assessing the underlying financial performance of the company on a year-over-year and a quarter sequential basis.

Adjusted net income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain nonrecurring corporate expenses, pre-opening expense, development expense, gain or loss on disposal or impairment of assets, loss on modification or early retirement of debt and other income or expense, attributable to Las Vegas Sands, net of income tax and a nonrecurring non-cash adjustment due to U.S. tax reform enacted in 2017. Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share are presented as supplemental disclosures as management believes they are (1) each widely used measures of performance by industry analysts and investors and (2) a principal basis for valuation of Integrated Resort companies, as these non-GAAP measures are considered by many as alternative measures on which to base expectations for future results. These measures also form the basis of certain internal management performance expectations.

Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is net income before stock-based compensation expense, corporate expense, pre-opening expense, development expense, depreciation and amortization, amortization of leasehold interests in land, gain or loss on disposal or impairment of assets, interest, other income or expense, gain on sale of Sands Bethlehem, gain or loss on modification or early retirement of debt and income taxes. Management utilizes consolidated adjusted property EBITDA to compare the operating profitability of its operations with those of its competitors, as well as a basis for determining certain incentive compensation. Integrated Resort companies have historically reported adjusted property EBITDA as a supplemental performance measure to GAAP financial measures. In order to view the operations of their casinos on a more stand-alone basis, Integrated Resort companies, including Las Vegas Sands, have historically excluded certain expenses that do not relate to the management of specific properties, such as pre-opening expense, development expense and corporate expense, from their adjusted property EBITDA calculations. Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA should not be interpreted as an alternative to income from operations (as an indicator of operating performance) or to cash flows from operations (as a measure of liquidity), in each case, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The company has significant uses of cash flow, including capital expenditures, dividend payments, interest payments, debt principal payments and income tax payments, which are not reflected in consolidated adjusted property EBITDA. Not all companies calculate adjusted property EBITDA in the same manner. As a result, consolidated adjusted property EBITDA as presented by Las Vegas Sands may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA, a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure, that, in addition to the aforementioned reasons for the presentation of consolidated adjusted property EBITDA, is presented to adjust for the impact of certain variances in table games' win percentages, which can vary from period to period. Hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA is based on applying a Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to the Rolling Chip volume for the quarter if the actual win percentage is outside the expected range of 3.0% to 3.3% for our Macao and Singapore properties and applying a win percentage of 22.0% for Baccarat and 20.0% for non-Baccarat games to the respective table games drops for the quarter if the actual win percentages are outside the expected ranges of 18.0% to 26.0% for Baccarat and 16.0% to 24.0% for non-Baccarat at our Las Vegas properties. No hold adjustments were made for Sands Bethlehem. We do not present adjustments for Non-Rolling Chip drop for our table games play at our Macao and Singapore properties, nor for slots at any of our properties. Hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA is also adjusted for the estimated gaming taxes, commissions paid, bad debt expense, discounts and other incentives that would have been incurred when applying the win percentages noted above to the respective gaming volumes. The hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA measure presents a consistent measure for evaluating the operating performance of our properties from period to period.

Hold-normalized adjusted net income and hold-normalized adjusted earnings per diluted share are additional supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that, in addition to the aforementioned reasons for the presentation of adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share, are presented to adjust for the impact of certain variances in table games' win percentages, which can vary from period to period.

The company may also present the above items on a constant currency basis. This information is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by translating current quarter local currency amounts to U.S. dollars based on prior period exchange rates. These amounts are compared to the prior period to derive non-GAAP constant-currency growth/decline. Management considers non-GAAP constant-currency growth/decline to be a useful metric to investors and management as it allows a more direct comparison of current performance to historical performance.

The company also makes reference to adjusted property EBITDA margin and hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA margin, which are calculated using the aforementioned non-GAAP financial measures.

Exhibit 1 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues:















Casino

$ 2,321



$ 2,413



$ 7,343



$ 7,358

Rooms

439



435



1,318



1,298

Food and beverage

199



195



655



642

Mall

175



170



501



490

Convention, retail and other

116



159



413



466

Net revenues

3,250



3,372



10,230



10,254

Operating expenses:















Resort operations

1,970



2,093



6,239



6,257

Corporate

59



55



262



144

Pre-opening

9



2



23



5

Development

4



4



13



9

Depreciation and amortization

284



284



874



822

Amortization of leasehold interests in land

14



8



37



26

Loss on disposal or impairment of assets

11



4



18



114





2,351



2,450



7,466



7,377

Operating income

899



922



2,764



2,877

Other income (expense):















Interest income

20



22



57



36

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(137)



(126)



(421)



(308)

Other income (expense)

(7)



16



(8)



34

Gain on sale of Sands Bethlehem

—



—



556



—

Loss on modification or early retirement of debt

(24)



(52)



(24)



(55)

Income before income taxes

751



782



2,924



2,584

Income tax (expense) benefit

(82)



(83)



(403)



407

Net income

669



699



2,521



2,991

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(136)



(128)



(452)



(408)

Net income attributable to Las Vegas Sands Corp.

$ 533



$ 571



$ 2,069



$ 2,583



















Earnings per share:















Basic

$ 0.69



$ 0.73



$ 2.68



$ 3.28

Diluted

$ 0.69



$ 0.73



$ 2.68



$ 3.27



















Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

769



786



772



788

Diluted

769



787



772



789



















Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.77



$ 0.75



$ 2.31



$ 2.25



Exhibit 2 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Net Revenues and Adjusted Property EBITDA (In millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Net Revenues















The Venetian Macao

$ 851



$ 857



$ 2,602



$ 2,555

Sands Cotai Central

487



537



1,547



1,595

The Parisian Macao

381



389



1,249



1,119

The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao

196



167



631



544

Sands Macao

171



160



478



494

Ferry Operations and Other

26



42



86



123

Macao Operations

2,112



2,152



6,593



6,430



















Marina Bay Sands

793



766



2,248



2,343

Las Vegas Operating Properties

406



379



1,343



1,258

Sands Bethlehem(1)

—



138



227



408

Intersegment Eliminations

(61)



(63)



(181)



(185)





$ 3,250



$ 3,372



$ 10,230



$ 10,254



















Adjusted Property EBITDA















The Venetian Macao

$ 342



$ 344



$ 1,039



$ 1,023

Sands Cotai Central

169



188



546



565

The Parisian Macao

120



122



422



352

The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao

75



53



243



198

Sands Macao

52



41



135



140

Ferry Operations and Other

(3)



6



(7)



15

Macao Operations

755



754



2,378



2,293



















Marina Bay Sands

435



419



1,204



1,328

Las Vegas Operating Properties

93



76



367



294

Sands Bethlehem(1)

—



33



52



92





$ 1,283



$ 1,282



$ 4,001



$ 4,007



















Adjusted Property EBITDA as a Percentage of Net Revenues















The Venetian Macao

40.2 %

40.1 %

39.9 %

40.0 % Sands Cotai Central

34.7 %

35.0 %

35.3 %

35.4 % The Parisian Macao

31.5 %

31.4 %

33.8 %

31.5 % The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao

38.3 %

31.7 %

38.5 %

36.4 % Sands Macao

30.4 %

25.6 %

28.2 %

28.3 % Ferry Operations and Other

(11.5) %

14.3 %

(8.1) %

12.2 % Macao Operations

35.7 %

35.0 %

36.1 %

35.7 %

















Marina Bay Sands

54.9 %

54.7 %

53.6 %

56.7 % Las Vegas Operating Properties

22.9 %

20.1 %

27.3 %

23.4 % Sands Bethlehem(1)

N/A



23.9 %

22.9 %

22.5 %

















Total

39.5 %

38.0 %

39.1 %

39.1 %





























(1) The Company completed the sale of Sands Bethlehem on May 31, 2019. Results of operations include Sands Bethlehem through May 30, 2019.

Exhibit 3 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation (In millions) (Unaudited)

The following is a reconciliation of Net Income to Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA and Hold-Normalized Adjusted

Property EBITDA:





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income

$ 669



$ 699



$ 2,521



$ 2,991

Add (deduct):















Income tax expense (benefit)

82



83



403



(407)

Loss on modification or early retirement of debt

24



52



24



55

Gain on sale of Sands Bethlehem (1)

—



—



(556)



—

Other (income) expense

7



(16)



8



(34)

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

137



126



421



308

Interest income

(20)



(22)



(57)



(36)

Loss on disposal or impairment of assets

11



4



18



114

Amortization of leasehold interests in land

14



8



37



26

Depreciation and amortization

284



284



874



822

Development expense

4



4



13



9

Pre-opening expense

9



2



23



5

Stock-based compensation (2)

3



3



10



10

Corporate expense

59



55



262



144

Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA

$ 1,283



$ 1,282



$ 4,001



$ 4,007



















Hold-normalized casino revenue (3)

(44)



5









Hold-normalized casino expense (3)

9



—









Consolidated Hold-Normalized Adjusted Property EBITDA

$ 1,248



$ 1,287







































(1) The Company completed the sale of Sands Bethlehem on May 31, 2019. (2) During the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, the company recorded stock-based compensation expense of $8 million and $7 million, respectively, of which $5 million and $4 million, respectively, is included in corporate expense on the company's condensed consolidated statements of operations. During the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, the company recorded stock-based compensation expense of $26 million and $23 million, respectively, of which $16 million and $13 million, respectively, is included in corporate expense on the company's condensed consolidated statements of operations. (3) See Exhibit 4.

Exhibit 4 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation (In millions) (Unaudited)

The following are reconciliations of Adjusted Property EBITDA to Hold-Normalized Adjusted Property EBITDA:





















Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

































Hold-Normalized



Adjusted

Hold-Normalized

Hold-Normalized

Adjusted



Property

Casino

Casino

Property



EBITDA

Revenue (1)

Expense (2)

EBITDA Macao Operations

$ 755



$ —



$ —



$ 755

Marina Bay Sands

435



(59)



11



387

Las Vegas Operating Properties

93



15



(2)



106





$ 1,283



$ (44)



$ 9



$ 1,248









































Three Months Ended September 30, 2018

































Hold-Normalized



Adjusted

Hold-Normalized

Hold-Normalized

Adjusted



Property

Casino

Casino

Property



EBITDA

Revenue (1)

Expense (2)

EBITDA Macao Operations

$ 754



$ —



$ —



$ 754

Marina Bay Sands

419



(20)



4



403

United States:















Las Vegas Operating Properties

76



25



(4)



97

Sands Bethlehem(3)

33



—



—



33





$ 1,282



$ 5



$ —



$ 1,287







































(1) For Macao Operations and Marina Bay Sands, this represents the estimated incremental casino revenue related to Rolling Chip volume play that would have been earned or lost had the company's current period win percentage equaled 3.15%. This calculation will only be applied if the current period win percentage is outside the expected range of 3.0% to 3.3%. The company revised the expected target and range for Marina Bay Sands due to the Rolling Chip win percentage experienced over the last several years. The prior year non-GAAP measurement for Marina Bay Sands has also been adjusted to reflect this change for comparison purposes.





For the Las Vegas Operating Properties, this represents the estimated incremental casino revenue related to all table games play that would have been earned or lost had the company's current period win percentage equaled 22.0% for Baccarat and 20.0% for non-Baccarat. This calculation will only be applied if the current period win percentages for Baccarat and non-Baccarat are outside the expected ranges of 18.0% to 26.0% and 16.0% to 24.0%, respectively.





For Sands Bethlehem, no adjustments have been made.





These amounts have been offset by the estimated commissions paid and discounts and other incentives rebated directly or indirectly to customers.



(2) Represents the estimated incremental expenses (gaming taxes and bad debt expense) that would have been incurred or avoided on the incremental casino revenue calculated in (1) above. (3) The Company completed the sale of Sands Bethlehem on May 31, 2019.