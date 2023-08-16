Las Vegas' Sphere Shines Brighter with Extraordinary Vegas Experiences' Premier Viewing Parties

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Extraordinary Vegas Experiences is thrilled to unveil its exclusive event series, "Sphere Sensation Celebration: A Vegas Happy Hour." Set against the Las Vegas Strip and the MSG Sphere, Las Vegas' architectural sensation, this series promises attendees an unparalleled experience, blending luxury, insight, and a vantage point like no other.

The Sphere's exterior, standing at an impressive 366 feet, is adorned with an advanced LED display system, making it an instant icon in Las Vegas. Its captivating visuals have drawn attention worldwide, setting a new standard for architectural brilliance.

Marco Ritzo, Executive Director, noted, "The Sphere is a testament to Las Vegas' innovative spirit. Recognizing the immense intrigue it has sparked, our happy hours are meticulously crafted to satiate this curiosity, blending entertainment, gourmet offerings, and a touch of luxury."

Taking place in a plush suite with an outdoor balcony, these viewing parties, commencing August 24, offer attendees an elevated, unobstructed view of both the Sphere and the Las Vegas Strip. But the experience doesn't stop at the view. Guests will be indulged with premium champagne, select wines, and a gourmet charcuterie spread from local favorite, Cured and Whey. To deepen the experience, a well-informed host will delve into the Sphere's intricacies.

Michelle Lorenzo, a host at Extraordinary Vegas Experiences, shared, "We specialize in crafting moments that epitomize the Las Vegas essence. Events like these offer guests a blend of the city's iconic entertainment and our signature touch of luxury and personalization. It's not just about viewing the Sphere; it's about experiencing Las Vegas in a way only we can offer."

We cordially invite media representatives to partake in this unique narrative, offering a fresh perspective on the Sphere and Las Vegas' dynamic evolution.

About Extraordinary Vegas Experiences:

Established in 2021, Extraordinary Vegas Experiences is Las Vegas' leading concierge service, renowned for crafting unique adventures and bespoke itineraries for discerning visitors. With a steadfast dedication to 5-star service, we masterfully intertwine Las Vegas' iconic entertainment with exclusive events and personalized experiences. Our offerings encapsulate the city's vibrant spirit, leaving guests with memories to cherish. Dive deeper at extraordinaryvegasexperiences.com.

Tickets: extraordinaryvegasexperiences.com/sphere-event

Website: https://extraordinaryvegasexperiences.com

Facebook: @extraordinaryvegasexperiences

Instagram: @extraordinaryvegasexperiences

Media contact:

Marco Ritzo

[email protected]

(702) 350-1011

SOURCE Extraordinary Vegas Experiences