LAS VEGAS TACO BELL CANTINA REVS UP FOR THE BIG RACE WITH TIGHT TURNS AND TACOS WATCH PARTY

Limited spots with track views on Saturday, November 18

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World Class racing is revving up for an exhilarating debut in the streets of Las Vegas, and the iconic Las Vegas Taco Bell Cantina, owned by Diversified Restaurant Group, will be the ultimate destination for guests to catch all the action on November 18 from 8 pm to 1 am. Guests can join the Las Vegas Taco Bell Cantina for a fan experience like no other during the Tight Turns & Tacos Party. The Tight Turns & Tacos Party will feature views of the racetrack, a photo booth activation with a pit crew's worth of props, more than 16 TVs showing the race, Twisted Freezes, Taco Bell bites, swag, the Heineken® Bar experience, and more!

Tickets are available for purchase at the link here with all proceeds benefitting the Taco Bell Foundation. Since 1992, the Taco Bell Foundation has reached more than 5 million young people across the country and has awarded $155 million in grants and scholarships, focused on education and career readiness. Space is limited, so guests should get their tickets now. The big race takes place in the heart of the Las Vegas strip, zooms by the Taco Bell Cantina, and promises to be one of the most thrilling places to catch the action, right at Turn 14, where the cars brake from well over 200 mph to the tight turns 14, 15 and 16.

"At Diversified Restaurant Group, we are committed to creating an environment in which young employees across the country can grow and reach their dreams," said David Grieve, Chairman of Diversified Restaurant Group. "This event is a prominent fundraising initiative, possible with the generous cooperation of the Las Vegas Grand Prix Foundation, which will allow our guests to enjoy the first ever race in the streets of Las Vegas while also giving back to the next generation of America's leaders."

For guests who can't make the event on Saturday, the Taco Bell Cantina will have a Live Más Fan Engagement Zone leading up to the race for guests to enjoy the Heineken® Bar, photo booth activation, and the race on more than 16 televisions during racing hours.

"We are thrilled to have the world class race come to Las Vegas and to be able to share the excitement with racing fans," said SG Ellison, CEO & President of Diversified Restaurant Group. "We look forward to giving our guests a great experience in the Live Más Fan Zone and cheering on the amazing racing talent coming to town."

Taco Bell Cantina knows how to have a good time responsibly. Alcohol consumption is made available to guests 21 years and older. The restaurant is owned by Diversified Restaurant Group, a franchisee and operator of 330 Taco Bells including traditional Taco Bell locations, Taco Bell Cantina, and Taco Bell Go Mobile.

For more information visit www.drgfood.com.

