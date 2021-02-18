Las Vegas Tech Startup Announces Nationwide Rollout of Innovative Access Control Product

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nimbio, a leading startup in the area of access control systems, is widening the availability of its smart gate entry system. The company has expanded rapidly in the Las Vegas area since it was first launched in 2018. Its gate access offering was initially only available in the Las Vegas area as the company refined its product and built its operational capabilities from the ground up. After successfully navigating through the early-stage challenges that any tech startup faces, Nimbio is ready to make its product available to any U.S. customer.

Nimbio's Innovative Solution

Nimbio is a Las Vegas-based startup that offers a unique and patented access control solution that eliminates the need for conventional access controls, such as physical lockboxes or four-digit keypads. The new IoT solution can be easily installed by Nimbio's network of professional installers on any existing electronic gate or door. Once Nimbio is installed, communities are able to manage access for delivery drivers, household staff, family members, and guests with just a few taps on their phone.

Nimbio's solution provides customized digital keys that users activate by downloading a smartphone app and creating a verified account. Property owners and community managers can use the simple-to-use Nimbio web app to add or revoke access privileges for each member of their community. By using Nimbio, communities no longer have to worry about the risks associated with handing out hundreds of physical keys that can be easily copied by criminals at local hardware stores.

Every app-based key authorized by Nimbio is unique, so communities can easily provide temporary access for deliveries or one-time visits. Once a guest leaves, access can be immediately revoked to protect the community from unauthorized access. Best of all, there is no risk of guests using or sharing untraceable four-digit codes to obtain unauthorized access in the future.

Nimbio customers can rest assured that their gates and doors aren't getting hacked. Most internet of things (IoT) devices are deployed in the field without a good way to respond to security threats. The security they shipped with, is the security you get. When hackers find a flaw, millions of devices can become vulnerable without an easy fix. Nimbio devices maintain a constant encrypted connection to its cloud servers, and can receive over-the-air security updates. By using Linux on their devices, the most popular server software in the world, Nimbio ensures that possible security holes get fixed, seamlessly on a regular basis.

Powered by Cellular Internet

One of the most innovative aspects of Nimbio's gate access system is its reliance on modern cellular data networks. Many gated communities have held back from using gate access products in the past because they would have to build and maintain expensive network technology infrastructure to support their access solution. For instance, it would often be necessary to dig a trench to provide internet access to a gate. This internet connection could sometimes go down, so IT staff would be needed to keep it running properly.

Instead, Nimbio uses cellular data networks to bring its devices online. This way, communities need not worry about providing their own technology infrastructure. Nimbio's devices can automatically connect to the strongest local cellular internet carrier to provide greater reliability while reducing setup costs.

Today, Nimbio's products rely primarily on 4G connections. 4G access is already available in almost every part of the U.S., and it provides high-speed connectivity that can exceed 35 megabits per second. Nimbio takes full advantage of the wireless data infrastructures that are now available to make a high-quality gate access system a feasible reality for any community seeking to improve the security of its premises.

In the near future, 5G will make it even easier for smart devices to connect to the internet. As 5G begins to roll out across the U.S., Nimbio will take full advantage of this infrastructure to improve its offerings. 5G will make the adoption of a smart gate entry system easier, and the technology will help improve interoperability between apps. As a result, Nimbio will be able to add more value through partnerships with major third-party apps that help with deliveries and community management.

Rolling Out Nationwide

With Nimbio's solution now proven and fully developed, it will begin to roll out nationally. The product provides an effective entry solution for any electronic gate or lock. Many of Nimbio's customers, so far, have been gated communities in Las Vegas that need secure and efficient access control for hundreds of people. However, Nimbio can also be effective for corporate office centers or individual property owners who have a gate or shared access point. Any community that controls access through the use of an electronic lock can benefit from using Nimbio.

Nimbio expects to continue its rapid growth with national availability. The market in Las Vegas has presented enormous opportunities for Nimbio, as local communities shift their focus to cost-effective technology solutions that offer improvements in security and convenience. The Nimbio solution also allows for contact-free entry to any shared access point, minimizing the need for touching physical surfaces during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Nimbio recognizes that people across the country can realize the same benefits, and it is ready to serve a broader base of customers. Nimbio's solution can be effective anywhere from urban environments to remote areas that have cellular internet access. Additionally, Nimbio can be effective in a broad scope of use cases, including in gated communities, security-conscious private residences, corporate centers, warehouses, golf courses, manufacturing facilities, and other settings that require a gate or electronic lock to control access for improved security.

Nimbio Is Hiring in Las Vegas

Nimbio will continue to search for new ways to innovate in a world that is becoming increasingly dependent on interconnectivity and automation. As adoption grows, Nimbio will improve its offerings through innovation while nurturing strategic partnerships with related companies to enhance its ability to add value.

As part of achieving its growth objectives, Nimbio will begin hiring for a broad range of positions. Nimbo has already identified new features that will need to be developed, and all of these features will require the expertise of skilled software and electrical engineers. The company will also search for skilled professionals who can help it market its offerings more effectively across the country.

Las Vegas based Nimbio is in an ideal position for future expansion through innovation and improving its partnerships with a broad range of stakeholders. Companies and individuals in both Las Vegas and across the country can improve the security of their premises by capitalizing on Nimbio's rollout at an early stage while taking advantage of the incentives that Nimbio is offering for early adopters.

