Las Vegas Treatment Centers Solutions Recovery and Desert Hope Implement EarlySense System for Patient Safety During Detox

"As Nevada's largest quality addiction treatment provider, we are dedicated to patient safety," said Regional Vice President of Nevada and Solutions Recovery CEO David Marlon. "We often treat patients who need a higher level of care for medical detox, such as those with potentially life-threatening health issues. With EarlySense, our medical staff is vigilant at all times. We are appreciative that American Addiction Centers continues to invest in technology to ensure we provide our patients with the highest quality care."

Desert Hope Treatment Center CEO Ambrozino Storr added, "AAC is committed to utilizing cutting-edge technology and providing quality care treatment. At Desert Hope, our multidisciplinary team believes that patients achieve better outcomes when safety is a priority."

The EarlySense monitoring system is contact-free and requires no wires connected to the patient. EarlySense provides the medical staff with continuous, real-time data of the patient's heart rate, respiratory rate and movement through a sensor placed beneath the patient's mattress. Any abnormal vital signs, such as irregular breathing or agitated movements, immediately alerts the facility's central nursing hub and pagers prompting nursing staff to assess the situation.

"Patient safety is the top priority," said Desert Hope Clinical Director Jim Goins. "AAC is committed to using the latest technology to evaluate, treat and monitor each and every patient. The patient's condition can frequently change during the detox process and EarlySense allows the medical staff to employ preventative measures if needed."

Additionally, monitors and alert can be customized to each patient's needs. This enables the nursing staff to provide individualized care while minimizing the chance of false alarms.

About Desert Hope and Solutions Recovery

Desert Hope and Solutions Recovery are American Addiction Centers facility. American Addiction Centers is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services. We treat clients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at www.AmericanAddictionCenters.org or follow us on Twitter @AAC_Tweet.

About EarlySense

EarlySense® provides contact-free, continuous monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer digital health markets. EarlySense's FDA-cleared systems utilize Artificial Intelligence (AI) and big data analytics to provide actionable health insights and improve clinical outcomes.

Used worldwide in hospitals, rehab and skilled nursing facilities, EarlySense assists clinicians in early detection of patient deterioration, helping to prevent adverse events, including code blues which are a result of cardiac or respiratory arrest, preventable ICU transfers, patient falls and pressure ulcers. EarlySense offers clinically-proven technology to consumers with EarlySense® Live™ and Percept™. EarlySense® Live™ is the first at-home consumer health monitor powered by EarlySense's medically-proven sensor and AI analytics.

EarlySense has partnered with leading global technology companies including Samsung, Welch Allyn, iFit and Beurer. The company is based in Ramat Gan, Israel and Woburn, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.earlysense.com.

