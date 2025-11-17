Las Vegas Unveils Cyber Week Deals

Destination-wide savings give travelers more ways to save on hotels, entertainment, dining, and unforgettable Vegas experiences.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Cyber Week, special pricing and limited-time packages create an ideal opportunity to book a getaway to the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World.

Hotel & Resort Offers

Caesars Entertainment 's Las Vegas resorts are offering limited-time hotel packages now through Wednesday, Dec. 31. Guests can book a $300 package for a two-night stay at select resorts with a $200 food and beverage credit, or a $400 package for a three-night stay with a $250 credit (including taxes and resort fees). Participating properties include Harrah's Las Vegas, The LINQ Hotel & Casino, Flamingo Las Vegas, Horseshoe Las Vegas, and Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Details and booking at caesars.com/las-vegas/specials.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 17, guests can also take advantage of Caesars Entertainment's Cyber Monday Sale with early access deals offering up to 55% off bookings through December 2026, along with additional savings on attractions and select shows. The Cyber Monday Sale officially launches Monday, Dec. 1, and continues through Friday, Dec. 5, available at all eight Las Vegas properties. Details and booking at caesars.com/sale.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is offering 20% off rates plus complimentary resort fees on all future available dates when booked between Wednesday, Nov. 26 and Wednesday, Dec. 3. Fontainebleau Rewards members receive even more with 25% off rates and complimentary resort fees during the same booking window. Blackout dates apply.

From Tuesday, Nov. 25 through Friday, Dec. 5, guests can book a getaway with MGM Resorts at properties including Bellagio Resort & Casino, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, and MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, and enjoy up to 30% off room rates plus up to $150 in food and beverage credit. MGM Rewards members receive even greater savings with up to 40% off room rates and the same dining credit. With a two-night minimum stay and travel dates available through Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, it's the perfect time to plan a luxurious escape. Book by Friday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. PST using offer code TFBPSD for non-members or TMFBPSA for MGM Rewards members to unlock these savings.

The Plaza Hotel & Casino is celebrating with an exclusive offer of 30% off room rates plus a $30 dining credit when booked using promo code CYBER25. Guests can book now through Tuesday, Dec. 2 for stays anytime through 2026, with no minimum night requirement.

Resorts World Las Vegas is offering savings across Hilton, Conrad and Crockfords now through Wednesday, Dec. 3. Unlock Hilton's best rates starting at just $65 and enjoy a $150 beverage credit. Elevate your stay at Conrad with exclusive rates plus a $200 food and beverage credit to savor world-class dining and handcrafted cocktails. For the ultimate in luxury, indulge at Crockfords with exclusive rates and a $250 food and beverage credit to experience the finest culinary artistry and lounges.

Station Casinos is now offering its best deal of the year through Monday, Dec. 1, with up to 40% off rooms and up to $25 in daily resort credit at select outlets. Offers can be used at Durango Casino & Resort, Red Rock Resort, Green Valley Ranch Resort Casino & Spa, Palace Station Hotel & Casino,Sunset Station Hotel & Casino, Boulder Station Hotel & Casino, and Santa Fe Station Hotel & Casino.

The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower is offering two limited-time holiday deals. During the Black Friday Presale (Tuesday, Nov. 18 to Thursday, Nov. 27), guests receive 30% off room rates with no minimum stay for travel through Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. The Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale (Friday, Nov. 28 to Wednesday, Dec. 3) will offer 40% off, plus a $30 daily dining credit and free admission to The STRAT Tower with a two-night minimum stay, valid for travel through Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026.

Tahiti Village Resort & Spa, Tahiti Resort and Club de Soleil are offering a Black Friday sale with 40% off stays of two nights or more. The offer is valid for bookings made from Tuesday, Nov. 18 to Wednesday, Dec. 3, with travel dates available through Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026.

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas is offering up to 50% off luxurious all-suite accommodations and a $50 beverage credit during its Cyber Sale, with Venetian Rewards members receiving up to 55% off and a $55 credit. The offer is available for booking now through 10 a.m. PST on Tuesday, Dec. 2 and is valid for stays from Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, to Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. A two-night minimum stay is required, with free cancellation up to 72 hours before check-in.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is offering three ways to save big this holiday season with its Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday sales. Guests can enjoy up to 45% off room rates plus a $25 daily food & beverage credit during the booking window (Friday, Nov. 28 to Monday, Dec. 1), valid for stays through Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. On Travel Tuesday (Tuesday, Dec. 2), travelers can unlock up to 50% off room rates and a waived resort fee for stays through Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026.

Westgate Resort Las Vegas is offering up to 50% off stays through December 2026 when you book now using promo code FRIDAY. This limited-time offer ends on Saturday, Nov. 29.

Entertainment, Experiences & Activities

Cabo Wabo Cantina , located inside the Miracle Mile Shops atPlanet Hollywood Resort & Casino, will offer a special Black Friday discount of 10% off breakfast with a valid shopping receipt. This offer is available exclusively from 8-11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 28.

Cirque du Soleil invites guests to enjoy the magic of its Las Vegas productions with limited-time Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. From Monday, Nov. 18 through Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, enjoy up to 40% off tickets to Mystère at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino, KÀ at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, and Mad Apple at New York-New York Hotel & Casino. Plus save up to 25% off select performances of "O" at Bellagio Resort & Casino and Michael Jackson ONE at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Discounts apply to shows scheduled from Tuesday, Nov. 18 through June 2026.

Coach , at Las Vegas South Premium Outlets is kicking off the holiday shopping season early with a Pre-Black Friday Sale on Saturday, Nov. 22 from 7-11 a.m. Shoppers are invited to beat the crowd and enjoy a festive morning featuring a coffee and cocoa cart, sweet treats, gift wrapping, and a special gift with purchases of $300 or more (while supplies last).

Flyover , an immersive attraction that transports guests across the planet's most iconic landscapes using motion seats, a 65-foot spherical screen and multisensory effects, is offering a Black Friday Sale from Friday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 5, featuring $20 flight ride tickets that can be redeemed anytime within one year of purchase.

Magic Mike Live Las Vegas is offering its biggest sale of the year with up to 40% off tickets for a limited time. From Friday, Nov. 28 through Tuesday, Dec. 2, guests can save up to 20% on Love Seats, which are closest to the action, and up to 40% on all other price levels for performances scheduled through Monday, March 30, 2026. Use code CYBER2025 at checkout online at MagicMikeLiveLasVegas.com or in person at the Magic Mike Live box office at SAHARA Las Vegas. This offer is subject to availability and blackout dates may apply.

Take flight this holiday season with the best offers of the year from Maverick Helicopters. Enjoy exclusive savings on helicopter experiences over the Las Vegas Strip, the Grand Canyon and more. A discount code will be automatically populated at checkout on Black Friday (Friday, Nov. 28) and Cyber Monday (Monday, Dec. 1)

Omega Mart atAREA15 invites shoppers to discover new sights and immersive spaces with a buy-one-get-one-50 percent off Black Friday/Cyber Week offer. This offer is valid on tickets purchased from Tuesday, Nov. 25 to Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, for visits from Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, through Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, during the 2-6 p.m. daily time slot. Blackout dates apply.

