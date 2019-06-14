Las Vegas Walk of Stars Postpones their 88th Star Ceremony for Make-A-Wish Creator Frank Shankwitz

LAS VEGAS, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Star Ceremony was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Mon Ami Gabi restaurant in the Paris Hotel located at 3655 South Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV with the Red Carpet and Reception starting at 12:30 - 2:00 pm and the Star Ceremony starting at 2:00 to 4:30 pm.

The placement of the 88th Star for Frank Shankwitz will still be placed in the ground in front of the Paris Hotel as previously scheduled on Monday around midnight according to the President of the Las Vegas Walk of Stars, Robert Alexander.

Every effort has been made to notify individuals of this postponement. We would like to thank all of our guests, our sponsors, vendors, the media and the celebrities who have graciously given of their time, money, and participation. Once the event has been rescheduled we will issue another press release with the details.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and we appreciate your understanding during this difficult time.

You can contact Frank Shankwitz at https://www.wishman1.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/frank.shankwitz

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/frankshankwitz/

Wish Man Movie Trailer: https://www.facebook.com/EntertainmentTonight/videos/421657768636911/.

