LaSalle announces global leadership transition

Brad Gries and Tim Kessler become Global CEO and President, respectively

Mark Gabbay transitions to Executive Chairman effective January 1, 2026, following a successful tenure strengthening the global platform and delivering strong investment performance

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LaSalle Investment Management, the global investment management business of JLL (NYSE: JLL), today announces a planned leadership transition – with Brad Gries promoted to Global CEO, and Tim Kessler to President, both effective January 1, 2026. Current Global CEO Mark Gabbay will transition his role to Executive Chairman following a successful tenure that included navigating the platform through the global pandemic and the current real estate cycle.

During Gabbay's leadership, LaSalle strengthened its global platform, expanded capabilities across key markets and consistently delivered strong investment performance for clients. His 15-year tenure with LaSalle began in 2010 as Chief Investment Officer for Asia Pacific, and he later took on the additional role of CEO of the region in 2015 before being named Global CEO in 2021.

Mark Gabbay, [incoming] Executive Chairman, LaSalle Investment Management said: "Leading this exceptional organization as Global CEO has been an extremely gratifying part of my career. Together, we have built a global culture focused on performance, innovation and collaboration that sets LaSalle apart in our industry. I'm confident that LaSalle will continue to thrive, and I'm looking forward to working with Brad and Tim to take LaSalle's strategy and success to the next level."

Brad Gries will assume the role of Global CEO and continue as Head of the Americas. Gries is based in Chicago and has been a member of LaSalle's Global Management Committee since 2021. His strategic thinking, experience and deep understanding of the business globally will position him to lead LaSalle's continued growth and evolution. Gries will report to Richard Bloxam, CEO, JLL Capital Markets and member of JLL's Global Executive Board.

Tim Kessler, also based in Chicago, has been promoted to President of LaSalle, in addition to his current role as Global COO. He has been a member of LaSalle's Global Management Committee since 2018, Kessler will report to Gries and continue to work closely with him in developing and executing LaSalle's global strategy. His comprehensive knowledge of the business and collaborative leadership approach will be instrumental as the firm continues to expand.

Brad Gries, [incoming] Global CEO, LaSalle Investment Management commented: "I'm honored to become LaSalle's Global CEO and lead the business through its next phase of growth, ensuring that we continue to exceed our client's expectations. Our global reach, diverse range of products across multiple markets and our talented team, position us perfectly for a successful future."

Tim Kessler, [incoming] President and Global COO, LaSalle Investment Management added: "It's a privilege to be appointed to President at what is an exciting time for LaSalle. Our path forward is clear – sustainable growth built on trust and strong client relationships, and commitment to our people, innovation and operational excellence."

The leadership appointments demonstrate the strength of LaSalle's internal talent development and succession planning, reflecting the firm's commitment to developing leaders from within while ensuring business continuity.

