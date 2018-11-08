LaSalle Announces the Launch of LaSalle Global Partner Solutions, Following Completion of the Acquisition of REMM from Aviva Investors

CHICAGO and NEW YORK and LONDON and SINGAPORE, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LaSalle Investment Management ("LaSalle") today announces the launch of LaSalle Global Partner Solutions ("LaSalle GPS"), a new fully integrated division dedicated to building robust, indirect investment portfolios by partnering with expert real estate operators across the world, following the closing of its acquisition of the Real Estate Multi-Manager business of Aviva Investors. The new platform will offer a range of opportunities across private, public, debt and equity segments through investment in third-party and in-house funds, joint ventures, co-investments and secondaries.

LaSalle GPS will be led by CEO, Ed Casal, who joined LaSalle from Aviva Investors where he was CEO of Global Real Estate and Co-Founder of its Global Indirect Real Estate business. Mr. Casal will be based in New York and has joined LaSalle's Global Management Committee.

LaSalle GPS brings together under one umbrella the Aviva multi-manager indirect business, LaSalle's existing European-based global indirect investment team, and its global strategic co-investment team based in Chicago. The combined business will have assets under management of nearly $10 billion across all geographies and risk profiles and a team of 40 investment professionals located in Chicago, New York, London and Singapore.

Jeff Jacobson, Global CEO at LaSalle Investment Management, said: "The launch of LaSalle GPS is an important strategic milestone for our business that will enhance our global solutions and investment capabilities to serve our clients' needs and objectives. LaSalle GPS will benefit from LaSalle's existing platform of professionals who are able to provide extensive market information and insight, strong local relationships and deal flow. By enhancing LaSalle's existing capabilities with the addition of Aviva's multi-manager business, we intend to grow the business and further enhance our global indirects offering."

Ed Casal, CEO of LaSalle Global Partner Solutions, said: "I am delighted to be leading the LaSalle GPS team and am excited about the offering the platform can provide for LaSalle's clients. The combined team is highly-experienced, has deep operator relationships, and will leverage LaSalle's industry-leading real estate research and global client service capability to build strong investment solutions that satisfy client objectives across the risk/return spectrum."

From day one, LaSalle GPS will possess an industry-leading multi-manager team with a truly global platform and an on-the-ground presence, and a global network of operating partners. Its breadth and depth of resources will provide LaSalle's clients with strengthened partnering capabilities and investment opportunities. The LaSalle GPS platform will look to provide investors with durable long-term income and attractive total returns through global relative-value investing pursuing a diversified approach, while simultaneously maintaining a high-conviction investment style.

LaSalle's scale, global resources and operational expertise will provide the necessary support to grow the platform further while continuing to provide a high-quality of service to all clients.

LaSalle Investment Management is one of the world's leading real estate investment managers with approximately US$60 billion of private and public equity and private debt investments under management (as of Q3 2018). LaSalle's diverse client base includes public and private pension funds, insurance companies, governments, corporations, endowments and private individuals from across the globe. LaSalle sponsors a complete range of investment vehicles including separate accounts, open- and closed-end funds, public securities and entity-level investments. LaSalle is a wholly-owned, operationally independent subsidiary of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (NYSE: JLL), one of the world's largest real estate companies. For more information please visit www.lasalle.com.

This information discussed above is based on the market analysis and expectations of LaSalle and should not be relied upon by the reader as research or investment advice regarding LaSalle funds or any issuer or security in particular. The information presented herein is for illustrative and informational purposes and is not a recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities or to adopt any investment strategy in any jurisdiction where prohibited by law or where contrary to local law or regulation. Any such offer to invest, if made, will only be made to certain qualified investors by means of a private placement memorandum or applicable offering document and in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. Past performance is not indicative of future results, nor should any statements herein be construed as a prediction or guarantee of future results.

