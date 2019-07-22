LaSalle Capital has sold Brown & Joseph to Incline Equity Partners

Lincoln acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Brown & Joseph, working closely with LaSalle and management throughout the sale process. This included providing advisory expertise and managing the preparatory, marketing, negotiation and due diligence phases of the transaction. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Mark Schabel, CEO of Brown & Joseph commented, "Lincoln's senior-led team worked hand-in-hand with us during every step of the transaction. Lincoln developed a deep understanding of the complexities of our business and what makes Brown & Joseph unique. They successfully communicated this to the market, which resulted in very strong interest and a successful outcome for everyone through an efficient, expedited process."

About Lincoln International

We are trusted investment banking advisors to business owners and senior executives of leading private equity firms and public and privately held companies around the world. Our advisory services include mergers and acquisitions and capital markets advisory for the mid-market. We also provide valuations and fairness opinions and joint ventures advisory services. As one tightly integrated team of more than 500 professionals across 15 countries, we offer an unobstructed perspective, backed by superb execution and a deep commitment to client success. With extensive industry knowledge and relationships, timely market intelligence and strategic insights, we forge deep, productive client relationships that endure for decades. Connect with us to learn more at www.lincolninternational.com.

Media Contact

Heidi Becker

Marketing Manager

+1 (312) 506-2739

hbecker@lincolninternational.com

SOURCE Lincoln International LLC

Related Links

http://www.lincolninternational.com

