LASALLE RECOGNIZED IN PENSIONS & INVESTMENTS' BEST PLACES TO WORK IN MONEY MANAGEMENT

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle) is pleased to announce it has been named a Best Place to Work in Money Management for 2024 by Pensions & Investments. This marks the ninth consecutive year LaSalle has received this prestigious recognition.

Presented by Pensions & Investments, the global news source of money management and institutional investing, the 13th annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

"Earning the 'Best Place to Work' recognition for the ninth time highlights what drives LaSalle's success: our people and culture. This culture, shaped by every employee, fuels our client service, investment performance, and talent development. We're proud that our commitment to an inspiring workplace continues to be recognized. Thank you to our employees for making LaSalle not just a great place to work, but a leader in investment management," said Brad Gries, LaSalle Head of Americas.

"As their employees attest, the companies named to this year's Best Places to Work list demonstrate a commitment to building and maintaining a strong workplace culture,'' said P&I Editor-in-Chief Julie Tatge. "In doing so, they're helping their employees, clients and their businesses succeed.''

"Pensions & Investments is proud to honor the Best Places to Work in Money Management for the 13th year. A strong workplace culture that supports talent, advocates progress and drives innovation is paramount to driving the best outcomes and these asset managers demonstrate that. Congratulations to the 2024 honorees for their commitment to employee well-being, attractive incentive structures and talent development that demonstrate how investing in your employees can elevate our industry to greater heights," said P&I President and Publisher Nikki Pirrello.

Pensions & Investments partnered with Workforce Research Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 20% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 80% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies.

For a complete list of the 2024 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and profiles of the top firms across size categories, go to http://www.pionline.com/BPTW2024

About LaSalle Investment Management | Investing Today. For Tomorrow.

LaSalle Investment Management is one of the world's leading real estate investment managers. On a global basis, LaSalle manages US$88.2 billion of assets in private and public real estate equity and debt investments as of Q3 2024. LaSalle's diverse client base includes public and private pension funds, insurance companies, governments, corporations, endowments and private individuals from across the globe. LaSalle sponsors a complete range of investment vehicles, including separate accounts, open- and closed-end funds, public securities and entity-level investments.

For more information, please visit www.lasalle.com, and LinkedIn.

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 51-year-old global news source of money management and institutional investing. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com.

Contact:

Alissa Schachter

LaSalle Investment Management

Telephone: +1 (312) 228-2048

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE LaSalle Investment Management