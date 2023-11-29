LaSalle St. Welcomes $550 Million Horwitz & Associates of Deerfield, Illinois, to Its Platform

News provided by

LaSalle St.

29 Nov, 2023, 06:00 ET

Multi-Generational Wealth Management Firm Joins LaSalle St. from Atria/Western International

CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LaSalle St., a family of wealth management firms encompassing an independent broker-dealer and two registered investment adviser (RIA) platforms, today announced that Horwitz & Associates has joined its network. Horwitz & Associates was previously an OSJ under Western International and oversees $550 million in client assets. 

Horwitz & Associates, founded in 1970 by Gerald Horwitz, provides financial, retirement planning and asset and wealth management services to its pre-retiree, retiree and business owner clients. The firm owns and will continue to operate its RIA, EA Horwitz & Associates. The 13-member multi-generational team is based in Deerfield, Illinois, with additional offices in Arizona, Florida, Louisiana and Ohio. 

"Horwitz & Associates leverages multi-generational experience, and deep family connections and is a perfect fit for our network," said LaSalle St. Chief Marketing Officer Mark Contey. "The firm's team has built a sustainable, scalable business with close client relationships, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to support their current business as well as their going forward expansion." 

The firm chose LaSalle St. for its strong relationship model and the ability to provide a hands-on approach to supporting the overall business. 

Horwitz said, "Our firm has evolved significantly over the years, and we are thrilled to start this next chapter of our growth with LaSalle St. We needed a partner who understood and respected our culture, approach and dedication to our history, that simultaneously positioned us for the future. Working with and getting to know the entire LaSalle St. team over the past many months has reinforced we made the right choice for our firm and clients." 

About LaSalle St.
LaSalle St. is a family of firms comprising LaSalle St. Securities, an independent broker-dealer; LaSalle St. Investment Advisors, a SEC-registered investment adviser; and LaSalle St. Insurance Services, a provider of annuity and insurance products. It has a singular mission of supporting the growth and success of independent financial advisors across the country. Founded in 1974 and based in Chicago, Illinois, LaSalle St. supports more than 300 financial advisors, has approximately $12 billion in total client assets and is registered in all 50 states. The LaSalle St. companies offer a wide range of services, including brokerage, advisory, investment and insurance. The firm clears primarily through National Financial Services, with custodial services through NFS parent Fidelity Investments. For more information, visit https://www.lasallest.com/

Media Inquiries 
Lorene Yue
Haven Tower Group
[email protected]  
424 317 4854 

SOURCE LaSalle St.

