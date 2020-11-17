LaSalle St. Welcomes JFR Financial Services, A Hybrid Financial Advice Practice With $225 Million In Client Assets, To Its Platform

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LaSalle St., a family of wealth management firms encompassing independent broker-dealer and registered investment adviser (RIA) platforms, today announced the recruitment of JFR Financial Services, a Trenton, Mich.-based firm that oversees $225 million in client assets. JFR specializes in retirement and estate planning as well as tax services. The firm also offers financial planning, investment advisory and insurance services to individuals and families, along with employee benefits advice, financial analysis, accounting and other services to business and non-profit clients. The addition of JFR Financial Services to LaSalle St.'s platform highlights the firm's expertise in serving experienced and growing wealth management practices across the United States.

Led by Founder and President John F. Robbins, JFR Financial Services also includes 10 additional support staff members. Mr. Robbins founded the firm in 1984, based on the belief that families and businesses need qualified financial professionals to help them reach their long-term goals.

Mark Contey, Senior Vice President of Business Development for LaSalle St., said, "We are thrilled to bring aboard a practice with the extensive expertise and track record of client service that JFR Financial Services brings to the table. John and his team embody the sort of entrepreneurial, high-integrity professionals that we are energized and inspired to work with, and we look forward to helping them accelerate their growth. The role of a financial advisor is crucially important now, as clients struggle to navigate an uncertain environment and volatile markets. Firms like JFR Financial Services serve a vital role, and our job at LaSalle St. is to give them the flexibility and support they need to serve their clients most effectively and efficiently."

JFR Financial Services offers individuals and families retirement, estate, education and tax planning, as well as investment management services. The firm assists businesses and non-profits in creating and executing business plans, as well as with benefits planning, financial analysis, management consulting, business continuity planning and accounting services.

Mr. Robbins said, "After an extensive search for a new wealth management partner firm with a strong mix of supportive team members and flexible platforms and solutions, there was no question that LaSalle St was the right home for us. LaSalle St. possesses an ideal combination of service culture and growth-oriented resources that will help us move ahead with our strategic priorities, and we look forward to collaborating with their team for years to come."

Dan Schlesser, LaSalle St.'s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, said, "LaSalle St. is committed to leveraging our resources, infrastructure and expertise to help practices like JFR Financial Services thrive. From our Zero-Rate M&A Loan Program, to our Fund and Annuity Help Desk, to our recently-launched GuideTrack Financial Planning platform, we stand ready with the platforms, solutions and tools advisors need to run growing, profitable businesses. Coupled with our strong balance sheet and commitment to advisors' success, LaSalle St. offers financial practices the ideal environment to reach for their goals."

About LaSalle St.

LaSalle St. is a family of firms comprising LaSalle St. Securities, an independent broker-dealer; LaSalle St. Investment Advisors, a SEC-registered investment adviser; and LaSalle St. Insurance Services, a provider of annuity and insurance products. It has a singular mission of supporting the growth and success of independent financial advisors across the country. Founded in 1974 and based in Chicago, Illinois, LaSalle St. supports more than 300 financial advisors, has over $10 billion in total client assets and is registered in all 50 states. The LaSalle St. companies offer a wide range of services, including brokerage, advisory, investment and insurance. The firm clears primarily through National Financial Services, with custodial services through NFS parent Fidelity Investments. For more information, visit https://www.lasallest.com/

