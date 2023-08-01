LaSalle St.'s Technology Learning Center Enhances Advisor Support with Concierge Service

LaSalle St.

01 Aug, 2023, 06:00 ET

Firm Provides Personalized, Hands-On Support for Advisors Considering Technology Investment and Allocations within a Practice

Firm Delivers Strong First Half 2023 Growth Due to Bespoke Advisor Support 

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LaSalle St., a family of wealth management firms encompassing independent broker-dealer and registered investment adviser (RIA) platforms, today outlined the concierge support program it provides through its Technology Learning Center for affiliated advisors.

The LaSalle St. Technology Learning Center, the firm's comprehensive set of learning resources, has helped advisors integrate best-in-class technology, industry-leading practices and engage in peer-to-peer exchange. The value-add offering from the firm consists of live webinars, recorded videos, written documentation and a LaSalle St. podcast. It is designed to help its affiliated representatives and advisors evaluate and optimize their practices' technology platforms.

Over the past year, LaSalle St. advisors provided critical feedback about the Technology Learning Center that enabled the firm to continue to build on a program that addressed the specific needs of its advisor network. During the past 12 months, the firm refined its specific approach to this service, hiring technology experts and expanding the self-help section of the Center.

Mark Contey, LaSalle St.'s Senior Vice President, Business Development, said, "After launching our Technology Learning Center, we found that while many of our advisors were completely fine to use this tool to apply new technologies to their practices, others felt that they needed a bit more support to make the right choice. With their help, we developed a hands-on resource they can use to fully optimize their practices through the application of technology that best fits their needs."

LaSalle St. has seen strong growth this year, due in large part to its commitment to supporting its advisors and attractive equity ownership opportunities for qualified advisors.

"LaSalle St. aims to provide best-in-class and solutions for our advisors, without getting in the way of their entrepreneur approach to the business," concluded Contey. "This level of service fits perfectly within our high-touch yet-out-of-the-way business model."

About LaSalle St.
LaSalle St. is a family of firms comprising LaSalle St. Securities, an independent broker-dealer; LaSalle St. Investment Advisors, a SEC-registered investment adviser; and LaSalle St. Insurance Services, a provider of annuity and insurance products. It has a singular mission of supporting the growth and success of independent financial advisors across the country. Founded in 1974 and based in Chicago, Illinois, LaSalle St. supports more than 300 financial advisors, has over $12 billion in total client assets and is registered in all 50 states. The LaSalle St. companies offer a wide range of services, including brokerage, advisory, investment and insurance. The firm clears primarily through National Financial Services, with custodial services through NFS parent Fidelity Investments. For more information, visit https://www.lasallest.com/.

