Lascar Electronics Launches the All-New Wireless Alert TP

ERIE, Pa., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a global industry leader in data logging and custom industrial displays, Lascar Electronics is focused on customer innovation, meeting the evolving needs of its client base. Today, Lascar Electronics announces the launch of the new Wireless Alert TP.

Temperature Monitor with Email Alerts

Monitor environmental conditions and temperature-sensitive products – from food to rooms in museums – and have alert notifications sent back via email once it reaches a critical temperature outside the preset limits. Quick and corrective action can be taken to rectify critical issues, preventing damage to temperature-sensitive products, and ensuring the comfortability of an occupied building.

Device setup is easy. Download the free mobile app from Google Play and the App Store. Instructions included in the mobile app.

Users can enter email address and configure high and/or low temperature limits. Once configured, the device will detect temperatures outside of those preset limits. An email alert will be sent to the configured address and a red and green LED indicator lights up the top of the device, visually notifying any persons on hand.

"Lascar Electronics has really made temperature monitoring even simpler – no bulky software, easy to set up and no ongoing monthly subscription fees," says Steven Lindquist, Sales Manager of Pennsylvania-based Lascar Electronics. "The Wireless Alert really is a 'fit and forget'-style solution to your temperature monitoring application."

Key Features:

-40°C to 125°C Temperature Probe with 1.5m Cable

Cable Simple to Set Up Using the Free Mobile App

Low-Cost Solution

User-Configurable High and Low Temperature Limits

Sends Email Alerts and Scheduled Status Reports

WiFi Connected

Up to Two-Year Battery Life

No Ongoing Subscription Fees

The Wireless Alert can also send out daily, weekly and/or monthly scheduled summary reports and details, providing information on minimum, maximum and average temperatures, as well as battery level, the number of notifications sent, and the total time spent in alert mode.

Pricing and Availability

The Wireless Alert TP is available today, starting at USD 47.95. Additional models will be available in 2020.

About Lascar Electronics

Since 1977, Lascar Electronics has been designing and manufacturing digital panel meters, data loggers, and digital displays for customers from all over the world. With offices in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Hong Kong, and with a vast global distribution network, Lascar's goal is to provide the best solutions to its clients from all over the world.

For more information about the Wireless Alert, please visit https://www.lascarelectronics.com.

Media Contact:

Steven Lindquist

Phone: 814-835-0621

Email: steven.lindquist@lascarelectronics.com

