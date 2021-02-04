Lascar Electronics Offers Ultra-Low Temperature Data Loggers for COVID-19 Vaccine Storage

ERIE, Pa., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest generation of mRNA vaccines needs to be stored at temperatures as low as -70°C (-94°F). These ultra-low temperatures pose a challenge for the cold chain. Dry ice is used as a refringent for modern insulated containers to help maintain such cryogenic temperatures. Existing digital data loggers cannot measure below -50°C (-58°F).

Lascar Electronics, an industry-leading manufacturer of digital data loggers, has conducted extensive testing with several of their suppliers on a T-type thermocouple probe to monitor the COVID-19 vaccine in transit and in storage.

"We can't emphasize enough how critical it is to keep these vaccines within their recommended temperature range," said Allen Bargielski, Senior Vice President of PA-Based Lascar Electronics. "With the help from our suppliers, we were able to incorporate a T-type thermocouple probe with our data loggers capable of monitoring the vaccine in these ultra-low temperatures and to ensure its transported and supplied in the optimal conditions."

The new data loggers under the EasyLog brand are available in 18 additional models and uses a T-type thermocouple probe capable of measuring within a range of -100°C - +100°C (-148°F - +212°F). The ULT data loggers can measure and store more than 32,000 temperature readings from its high-accuracy thermocouple temperature probe. You can easily set up the data logger and view downloaded data via USB or configure using our EasyLog software and Cloud.

Basic features include:

-100°C - +100°C (-148°F - +212°F) temperature measurement range

High accuracy T-type probe on 1m/ 2m cable (based on model)

cable (based on model) Stores over 32,000 readings

Display shows current, maximum and minimum readings

Status and alarm indicators

View data via USB, Easylog Cloud, App or on a PC.

EasyLog Cloud

Store your data securely and make it available from any internet-connected PC or mobile device, with EasyLog Cloud. Our Wi-Fi and wireless data loggers can upload logged data to the Cloud from your PC or Mac, making sharing and analysis easier than ever. For more information and to set up an account on EasyLog Cloud, visit www.easylogcloud.com.

Pricing and Availability

The ULT range of data loggers by EasyLog is available today, starting at USD 99.99. USB, Wi-Fi and Wireless models available.

About Lascar Electronics

Since 1977, Lascar Electronics has been designing and manufacturing digital panel meters, data loggers, and digital displays for customers from all over the world. With offices in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Hong Kong, and with a vast global distribution network, Lascar's goal is to provide the best solutions to their clients from all over the world.

