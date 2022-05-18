Lasell University Introduces New Program for Aspiring Healthcare Workers to Expand Access to Careers in Medicine

Lasell University, in partnership with Tiber Health, launches a new Master of Science in Medical Sciences (MSMS) program to connect recent college graduates with in-demand careers in medicine.

NEWTON, Mass., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lasell University announced a new Master of Science in Medical Sciences (MSMS) program, in partnership with Tiber Health, an organization that prepares students for in-demand careers in healthcare. Classes are expected to launch this fall. The new MSMS program reflects Lasell's commitment to lifelong, collaborative learning, intercultural competence, and social responsibility by creating opportunities for college graduates to explore a range of careers in healthcare.



Across the country and here in Massachusetts, the healthcare industry has struggled to address the workforce shortage. In response, Lasell has established academic programs that help support and create a pipeline of skilled healthcare professionals.

"Lasell's faculty and students are always developing new and innovative ways to solve the problems faced by our communities. This new partnership with Tiber Health not only provides experiential learning opportunities, it helps students pursue high-demand jobs in the healthcare sector," said Dr. Christina Haverty, Dean of the School of Health Sciences at Lasell University. "Through this new collaboration, Lasell will continue to prepare the next generation of experienced healthcare professionals."

The new MSMS program will give students the chance to further develop their professional skills and prepare them to pursue graduate education leading to a medical degree or career in healthcare. The top 10% of students who complete Lasell's MSMS program will be granted an interview at Ponce Health Sciences University (PHSU) medical school, helping create new pathways to the medical profession.

The MSMS program is a 42-credit master's degree program that provides students an accessible, affordable way to experience medical school. The MSMS program combines virtual, and in-person learning with advanced analytics to guide student performance and predict success in medical school and the USMLE Step 1 exam. This structure and programming will complement the undergraduate programs currently offered within the Lasell School of Health Sciences, creating a range of opportunities for students to pursue after graduating.

"Massachusetts is known for its outstanding healthcare, with Boston widely recognized as home to some of the nation's top medical schools. Without question, the Commonwealth stands at the forefront of medical innovation," said Dr. David Lenihan, president of Ponce Health Science University and co-founder and CEO of Tiber Health. "As Massachusetts faces a healthcare worker shortage, it is essential that we help build talent pipelines that deliver educated physicians to healthcare centers statewide."

Lasell provides students with several degree options in healthcare related studies through its accredited School of Health Sciences. Currently, Lasell offers a Bachelor's of Science in Health Sciences, a pre-professional program designed to prepare students for graduate medical studies as well as bachelor's programs in biochemistry, biology, exercise science, and public and community health. Lasell also offers master's programs in Healthcare Management, Nutrition for Human Performance, Rehabilitation Science, Athletic Training, and Sports Science Analytics.

About Lasell University

Lasell is an independent coeducational University that emphasizes a combination of immersive learning and social and civic responsibility in both its graduate and undergraduate programs. Established in 1851, the institution is located on a 54-acre campus adjacent to a hub of professional and educational opportunities in Greater Boston. The school's faculty practitioners offer rich industry expertise across more than 50 academic programs in areas including athletic training, business, criminal justice, health sciences, information technology, fashion, and hospitality management. A model for intergenerational learning, the campus includes two early learning centers and Lasell Village, the first-of-its-kind, college-sponsored continuing care retirement community with a learning mandate that has drawn international attention.

About Tiber Health

Tiber Health is scaling exceptional medical education to bring more healthcare workers to the places that need it the most. The rigorous curricula, predictive data analytics, and focus on cultural competency aspects of healthcare are transforming the way health science is taught and learned. Tiber Health's large-scale data is used to create more medical professionals at an effective rate, all while encouraging students to follow their dream career.

