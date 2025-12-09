Bakery specialists craft eggless muffins using next-gen clean-label texturizer to replicate function and flavor of eggs in baked goods

Key takeaways:

Lasenor introduces clean-label, texturizing pea protein for egg-reduced muffins

Lasenor opens a new technical center housing a fully equipped bakery lab to serve the bakery industry

The company showcases its hybrid baked treats with LASENOR® VP-100 at Fi Europe 2025

BARCELONA, Spain, December 09, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bakery solutions specialist Lasenor Emul, S.L. has successfully crafted delicious muffins using 50-100% less egg. Introducing LASENOR® VP-100, a clean, texturizing protein from peas, these hybrid baked treats were showcased at Fi Europe 2025, as part of the product's official launch.

New partnership

Lasenor Debuts New Texturizing Pea Protein That Reduces Egg Use in Muffins

LASENOR® VP-100 is a texturizing pea protein specifically designed for commercial bakery applications. Lasenor is collaborating with ingredient technology innovator Meala FoodTech, Ltd. The single ingredient protein was developed using Meala's proprietary texturization technology and further optimized by Lasenor for aerated batter systems.

New technical center and bakery lab

Lasenor recently opened a new technical center housing a fully equipped bakery lab. The center is dedicated to providing on-site guidance to industrial bakery manufacturers including cake mix producers in formulating plant-based bakery concepts that tick all the boxes in sensory appeal, and functionality. "Our customers can test recipes, optimize processes, and validate product performance under real manufacturing conditions," explains Chiara Marinanza, marketing director for Lasenor. "In addition, customers will benefit from Lasenor's applications expertise, formulation know-how, and direct market access to the bakery industry. This service reinforces the company as an application-driven partner, not just an ingredient supplier.

Replace egg 50%-100%

LASENOR® VP-100 was designed explicitly for bakery use to enhance aeration, produce a softer crumb, and extend shelf life and freshness by slowing the staling process. The breakthrough texturizer acts as a single-ingredient functional solution within bakery applications and allows for egg reduction ranging from 50% to complete replacement, depending on the formulation. In kitchen lab tests, LASENOR® VP-100 demonstrated its impressive capabilities in producing muffins that impart volume, softness, moisture, and an excellent consumer experience comparable to full-egg recipes. It gives stellar performance not only in muffins but a broad range of baked delicacies such as sponge cakes, pound cakes, and brioches.

Key advantages of LASENOR® VP-100:

Superior water retention: VP-100 helps bakery products stay soft and moist longer, contributing to extended freshness and improved shelf life.

VP-100 helps bakery products stay soft and moist longer, contributing to extended freshness and improved shelf life. Egg reduction: It allows partial or total egg reduction while maintaining stable texture, volume, and crumb structure.

It allows partial or total egg reduction while maintaining stable texture, volume, and crumb structure. Clean-label: VP-100 is 100% plant-based, allergen-free, and non-GMO, supporting current consumer demand for simple, transparent ingredient lists.

VP-100 is 100% plant-based, allergen-free, and non-GMO, supporting current consumer demand for simple, transparent ingredient lists. Neutral flavor: The ingredient has no off flavors, making it suitable for all bakery applications without impacting organoleptic attributes. Comparable volume and dome formation.

"LASENOR® VP-100 responds to consumer demands for plant-based alternatives and allergen free options," exclaims Viktoriia Kubrakova, product manager of LASENOR VP-100 for Lasenor. "Food manufacturers are actively seeking solutions that allow partial or full egg reduction, especially in light of the volatile egg supplies and price fluctuations."

Egg prices have increased 50–90% in the EU, and 65% in the US, creating forceful pressure for more stable alternatives. Baked good categories that include muffins, sponge cakes, and sweet pastries that boast plant-based claims are seeing double-digit growth in product launches. The accelerating interest in plant-based baked goods is driven by demand for more sustainable, ethical, and better-for-you products.

Perfect muffin recipe

"LASENOR® VP-100 delivers strong functional performance in muffin formulations, helping manufacturers achieve the desired texture, moisture, and structure, even with reduced egg content," adds Kubrakova. "Our trials demonstrate that VP-100 integrates smoothly into standard cake recipes without requiring changes to the processing methods."

For optimal functional performance, LASENOR® VP-100 undergoes a controlled hydration and activation phase. This allows it to develop its gelling, binding, and water-retention capacities critical for egg-reduced systems, prior to its integration with the rest of the ingredients.

All the ingredients are then whisked together for several minutes into an airy batter where the activated protein serves to enhance foam stability so that it maintains air retention during baking. The batter is finally deposited into 45g- cavity molds and baked for 20 minutes at 180°C/355°F.

"Trials with LASENOR® VP-100 produced soft, voluminous muffins with a uniform fine crumb and a stable structure," says Kubrakova. "The ingredient also fully aligns with market demands, supporting on-pack claims such as, '100% plant-based', 'egg-free', and 'clean label'."

LASENOR® VP-100 enjoyed its official debut at Fi Europe 2025 in Paris on December 2-4, where the company showcased and offered tastings of muffins reformulated with the cutting-edge texturizing pea protein on its booth and in an intimate afternoon tea event.

About Lasenor

Lasenor is a global specialist in food ingredients, with more than 20 years of experience in emulsifiers, stabilizing systems, and functional solutions. With a strong legacy in bakery applications, Lasenor combines deep formulation knowledge with real industrial know-how. Headquartered in Spain with production sites and commercial offices in sites across Europe, the Americas, India, and Asia the company supports manufacturers worldwide with tailor-made ingredient systems and hands-on technical expertise.

The company also operates multiple application labs and pilot-scale facilities. Lasenor's portfolio includes clean-label solutions, plant-based ingredients, lecithin, bakery systems, and release agents—all developed to improve texture, stability, process efficiency, and final product quality. By taking meaningful actions in decarbonization, water conservation, and waste management, the company is actively contributing to a more sustainable future for the planet and the people.

