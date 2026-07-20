Laser & Skin Surgery Center of New York Expands Plastic Surgery Practice

Dr. Philipp Franck brings exceptional experience in plastic surgery to our world-class team of dermatologists and surgeons

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Laser & Skin Surgery Center of New York ("LSSCNY or the "Company"") and NavaDerm Partners, a dermatology platform and portfolio company of BelHealth Investment Partners, LLC, announced the hire of Philipp Franck, MD, to its plastic surgery practice.

Dr. Philipp Franck

Dr. Philipp Franck is a board-certified plastic surgeon in New York City specializing in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. He has been included in the prestigious Rising Stars Program of New York Times Magazine Super Doctors since 2023. He is also named a Castle Connolly Top Doctor since 2024, which ranks him among the top 7% of all US board-certified physicians. He also serves as Clinical Assistant Professor at Weil Cornell Medical College in New York.

Dr. Franck completed his integrated Plastic Surgery residency at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, one of the top hospitals in the United States. Dr. Franck traveled to many places during his medical training including Japan, South Africa, Ukraine, and Ethiopia not only to work with internationally renowned physicians and broaden his surgical expertise but to also provide medical care and education to developing countries.

Leonard Bernstein, MD, Medical Director of LSSCNY said, "I am thrilled to have Dr. Franck join our growing plastic surgery program. With the increased overlap between dermatology and plastic surgery, our goal is to provide the best and efficient care for our patients under one roof. My colleagues and I are looking forward to working closely with Dr. Franck."

Dr. Franck stated "LSSCNY has an unparalleled reputation for clinical care, and I am thrilled to join the team and help continue to provide patients the highest level of comprehensive medical and cosmetic skincare and body treatments in the same setting."

About Laser & Skin Surgery Center New York

LSSCNY is a world-renowned leader in cosmetic and general dermatology, dermatologic surgery, laser surgery and Mohs surgery. With 14 physicians and two locations in New York City and Southampton, LSSCNY is one of the largest and most preeminent dermatology groups in the United States, dedicated to providing innovative dermatology and aesthetic treatments using advanced technology and expert medical care. With a team of experienced specialists, LSSCNY focuses on delivering safe, personalized solutions that help patients achieve healthier and more confident skin.

About NavaDerm

NavaDerm Partners, headquartered in New York City, is a Northeast-based dermatology management platform formed through the partnership of several dermatology groups in New York and New Jersey. NavaDerm's mission is to support its outstanding board-certified dermatologists and their dedicated staff in providing outstanding patient care. NavaDerm's clinicians provide world-class and comprehensive general dermatology services across medical, surgical and cosmetic procedures.

About BelHealth Investment Partners

BelHealth Investment Partners, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a healthcare private equity firm focused on lower middle market companies. BelHealth has a unique combination of investing, executive management, and entrepreneurial experience. BelHealth acquires majority positions in entrepreneur-owned companies that it believes will benefit from its extensive operating and private equity investment expertise. BelHealth is investing from its current $350 million fund. For more information, visit www.belhealth.com

For further information, please visit:

NavaDerm: www.navaderm.com

LSSCNY: www.laserskinsurgery.com

SOURCE NavaDerm Partners LLC