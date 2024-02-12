Laser 2: An introduction to the protocol to bring Ethereum to the next level

News provided by

Laser2

12 Feb, 2024, 12:35 ET

SINGAPORE, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Laser2, built on the Ethereum network by a team of experienced developers with a comprehensive roadmap, is bringing exciting new opportunities for both users and developers. For non-technical individuals and those with little knowledge of cryptocurrencies, in a nutshell, Laser2 is a playground where users can use Ethereum and stablecoins to earn extra rewards in conjunction with your favorite decentralized applications. When one holds Ether on the Ethereum network, one does not earn anything extra. By using Layer2, Ether – as well as stablecoins – automatically grows over time. This is referred to as 'earning yield' in Decentralized Finance.

There are a number of core features to Laser2 that are mentioned below:

  • Laser2 gives rewards of up to 5% annual percentage yield for Ether and stablecoins enabling users to earn passive income by staking their assets on the Laser2 platform.

  • By using Laser2 in order to earn yield, users can benefit from Laser2's seamless integration with Lido and MakerDAO. Due to the nature of Decentralized Finance, the protocol automatically and in a decentralized way calculates the yield rewards without anyone manipulating the numbers.

  • Laser2 gives extra incentives for early adopters and early developers who will deploy on the platform after Laser2's mainnet launch with airdrops both for users and developers. To stay up-to-date with airdrop news, join our community on Discord, X, or both.

  • Laser2 will soon launch its referral program allowing community members to earn additional yield based on the number on their individual referrals. Additionally, the community members will earn additional rewards based on the points of their referrals.

  • One of the eternal problems of the Ethereum network have been the high gas fees users pay for transactions. Laser2 manages to stand out by enabling the users to pay transaction fees not only in the ERC-20 token of their choice but also by providing the lowest fees among other peer L2 solutions currently on the market.

  • Developers can capitalize on Laser2's Ethereum Virtual Machine toolkit to build and integrate their own dApps and smart contracts. The integration works seamlessly and offers a smooth and easy development experience.

The unique feature ofd Laser2 that makes it stand apart from the rest of the peer protocols offering yield is that Laser2 allows for Gas Revenue Sharing back to dApps programmatically. Developers are thus enabled to subsidize gas fees for users fostering a collaborative rather than competitive ecosystem when it comes to revenue generation.

Besides the benefits of Laser2 mentioned above, the Laser2 has a clear and comprehensive roadmap.

The above roadmap illustrates only the few things Laser2 has in store for 2024 and beyond and it serves to show Laser2's launch roadmap. In the future Laser2 has plans to allow for integration with additional platforms and protocols in order to enhance the staking experience for the users as well as possibly allow for re-staking and liquid-staking among other plans.

To join Laser2, don't hesitate to visit our Discord server and become part of our community and if you need help or more information in navigating Laser2.

Laser2 Website: https://laser2.io/

Laser2 X/Twitter: https://twitter.com/Laser2_

Laser2 Medium: https://medium.com/@laser2

Laser2 Telegram: https://t.me/L2_Laser2

SOURCE Laser2

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.