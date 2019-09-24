Laser Beam Shapers to Convert from Gaussian to Flat Top Beams

BARRINGTON, N.J., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Edmund Optics® (EO), the premier provider of optical components, is now the sole online distributor of AdlOptica laser beam shapers, which convert Gaussian beam profiles into flat top or Airy disk beam profiles with nearly 100% efficiency.

Flat Top Beam Shapers are refractive field mapping optical systems that convert collimated Gaussian input beams into collimated flat top beams with a uniform intensity distribution and flat phase front.

Beam shaping offers numerous advantages to a wide range of industrial and scientific laser optics applications. Converting Gaussian input beams into flat top beams can result in cleaner cuts in materials processing, improved signal-to-noise ratio, and the ability to use less expensive lasers while maintaining performance.

Edmund Optics has partnered with AdlOptica to offer their beam shaping products in stock with same-day shipping. The AdlOptica πShaper Flat Top Beam Shapers convert Gaussian beam profiles into flat top beam profiles with no internal focusing, making them ideal for high-power laser applications. They are also stable over great distances and are offered at different design wavelengths for common YAG, fiber, and CO2 laser sources.

While the AdlOptica πShaper Flat Top Beam Shapers transform input Gaussian beams into flat top beams, flat top beam profiles are not maintained after focusing through a lens assembly. In order to achieve a flat top beam profile at a focused spot, AdlOptica Focal-πShaper Q Flat Top Beam Shapers convert Gaussian beams into Airy disk profiles. After focusing, Airy disk beams will result in a flat top focused spot. Multiple designs are available at common YAG wavelengths with compatible input beam diameters ranging from 3-23mm.

AdlOptica beam shapers are in-stock and available at Edmund Optics, and OEM support and volume beam shaper orders are available through AdlOptica.

To view all beam shaping products offered at Edmund Optics, visit the Beam Shapers page at edmundoptics.com.

About EO:

Edmund Optics® (EO) is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense since 1942. EO designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment, while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. With locations in more than seven countries across the globe, EO employs over 1,000 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-800-363-1992, via the catalog or the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

Media Contact:

Monica Hutchinson

Phone: 1-800-363-1992

Email: mhutchinson@edmundoptics.com

Related Images

flat-top-beam-shapers.jpg

Flat Top Beam Shapers

Flat Top Beam Shapers are refractive field mapping optical systems that convert collimated Gaussian input beams into collimated flat top beams with a uniform intensity distribution and flat phase front.

Related Links

Edmund Optics

Laser Beam Shapers to Convert from Gaussian to Flat Top Beams

SOURCE Edmund Optics

Related Links

http://edmundoptics.com

