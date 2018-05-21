Laser Cleaning Market by Type, Conservation & Restoration, Cleaning Process, and Industrial Usage - Global Forecast to 2023

The laser cleaning market was valued at USD 588.8 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 723.9 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.22% during the forecast period.



The overall laser cleaning market is projected to exhibit lucrative growth potential during the forecast period. The market growth is propelled by the preference toward laser cleaning over traditional approach and the increasing demand for laser cleaning in various applications.



The report covers the laser cleaning market on the basis of laser type, applications, and geography. Among applications, cleaning process accounted for the largest market in 2017. In the automotive industry, laser is used in tire mold cleaning and brake line decoating systems. The growth of laser cleaning systems can be attributed to factors such as increasing use of high-energy pulsed 49 lasers for the ablation of organic materials and surface activation tasks. The laser cleaning market by cleaning process for aerospace and aircraft is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The growth is because of the global commercial aerospace subsector, which is likely to experience strong revenue and operating earnings growth in the near future. This will be a result of continued record production levels driven by strong demand for next-generation aircraft and growing passenger traffic. The growth is expected to mainly impact Asia Pacific and the Middle East. On the other hand, the commercial passenger and cargo aircraft and the annual number of passengers are expected to witness an expedited growth during the forecast period, which will be further responsible for the increased use of laser for cleaning due to growing air traffic.



Among laser type, solid lasers are expected to lead the overall laser cleaning market because of the higher CAGR during the forecast period. The solid laser segment includes YAG and fiber lasers. The market is dominated by the YAG laser segment as YAG lasers (Nd:YAG, flash-pumped Q-switched Nd:YAG, arc-lamp pumped Q-switched Nd: YAG, and diode-pumped Q-switched Nd:YAG) are extensively used for cleaning and for other material processing applications. In the precision mechanical industry, YAG lasers play a crucial role to clean parts that have grease and mineral oils applied as lubricants or as anti-corrosives. The laser cleaning method reduces the residual contamination to practically zero level.



North America is accounted for the largest share of the laser cleaning market in 2018, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC). There is an increase in the demand for gas lasers in North America owing to the establishment of the manufacturing sector in the region. Laser cleaning systems are mainly used for the conservation and restoration of antique items and in automotive and aerospace industries and power plants. The growth of this market in Asia Pacific can be attributed to the increased use of laser cleaning in automotive parts and aerospace maintenance sector. The growth of the laser cleaning market in APAC is also driven by the rising infrastructure market in the region.



The high cost and lack of technical expertise are restraining the growth of the laser cleaning market. In 2016, Key players such as Coherent, Inc. (Coherent) (US), Trumpf Group (Trumpf) (Germany), IPG Photonics Corporation (IPG Photonics) (US), Adapt Laser Systems LLC (Adapt Laser) (US), and Clean Lasersysteme GmbH (Clean Lasersysteme) (Germany) led the laser cleaning market.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for This Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.2.3 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Laser Cleaning Market Expected to Witness A Huge Growth in APAC

4.2 Laser Cleaning Market, By Laser Type (2018-2023)

4.3 Laser Cleaning Market, By Application

4.4 Laser Cleaning Market, By Country (2018)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.3 Laser Standards and Classifications

5.4 Comparative Analysis: Dry Ice Blasting and Sand Blasting

5.5 Market Dynamics

5.5.1 Drivers

5.5.1.1 Laser Cleaning is Being Preferred Over Traditional Approach

5.5.1.2 Increasing Use of Laser Cleaning Systems in Art Restoration and Conservation

5.5.1.3 Growing Automotive Industry to Boost the Growth of the Laser Cleaning Market

5.5.2 Restraints

5.5.2.1 High Cost and Lack of Technical Expertise

5.5.3 Opportunities

5.5.3.1 Increasing Demand for Laser Cleaning Across Various Applications

5.5.4 Challenges

5.5.4.1 Technical Complexities in High-Powered Lasers



6 Laser Cleaning Market, By Laser Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Gas Lasers

6.2.1 Co2 Laser

6.2.2 Excimer Lasers

6.3 Solid Laser

6.3.1 Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (YAG) Laser

6.3.2 Fiber Laser



7 Laser Cleaning Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Conservation and Restoration

7.2.1 Art and Heritage Restoration

7.2.1.1 Antique Collections

7.2.1.2 Art Galleries and Museums

7.2.2 Infrastructure

7.2.2.1 Heritage Buildings

7.2.2.2 Non-Heritage Properties

7.3 Cleaning Process

7.3.1 Automotive Parts

7.3.2 Aerospace and Aircraft

7.4 Industrial Usage

7.4.1 Nuclear Plant

7.4.2 Refineries

7.4.3 Power Plant Parts



8 Geographic Analysis

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 UK

8.3.2 Germany

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.5 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 South Korea

8.4.5 Rest of APAC

8.5 Rest of the World



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Players in the Laser Cleaning Market

9.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

9.3.1 Product Launch

9.3.2 Acquisitions

9.3.3 Product Development



10 Company Profile

10.1 Coherent

10.2 Trumpf

10.3 IPG Photonics

10.4 Clean Lasersysteme

10.5 Advanced Laser Technology (ALT)

10.6 General Lasertronics

10.7 Laserax

10.8 White Lion Dry Ice & Laser Cleaning Technology

10.9 Anilox Roll Cleaning Systems

10.10 Laser Photonics



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8nmqpr/laser_cleaning?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laser-cleaning-market-by-type-conservation--restoration-cleaning-process-and-industrial-usage---global-forecast-to-2023-300651788.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

