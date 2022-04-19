Laser Cutting Machine Market in the US to Grow by USD 78.85 million | Coherent Inc. and Conzzeta Management AG Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Apr 19, 2022, 23:10 ET
NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the laser cutting machine market in the US by Technavio infers that the increasing focus on automating the metal cutting process is driving this market's growth, resulting in market growth of USD 78.85 million from 2019 to 2024.
Vendor Landscape and Scope
The laser cutting machine market in US is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Coherent Inc., Conzzeta Management AG, DMG MORI Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., Koike Aronson Inc., Laserline GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG, and Wuhan HGLaser Engineering Co. Ltd., among others, are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Laser Cutting Machine Market in US size
- Laser Cutting Machine Market in US trends
- Laser Cutting Machine Market in US industry analysis
Key Market Segmentation
- Segmentation by Product:
- Fiber:
- The fiber segment will contribute largely to the overall market growth during the forecast period.
- The segment will be driven by the growing demand from end-user industries, such as automotive, aviation, electrical and electronics, and aerospace and defense.
- Solid-state
- Diode
- Others
- Segmentation by End-user:
- Automotive:
- The automotive industry is the primary user of laser cutting machines, which are used to cut metal parts deployed in almost every system of automotive vehicles, ranging from fuel delivery systems to airbag components.
- Aerospace and defense
- Electrical and electronics
- Industrial machinery
- Others
Latest Trends and Drivers in the Market
- Market Driver:
- Rising digitalization in manufacturing processes:
The application of robotics in the metalworking industry ranges from applications such as cutting, cleaning of various materials, marking, and drilling. The flexibility in the usage of automated solutions and the standardization of laser cutting machines have increased the demand for automated laser cutting machines among end-user industries.
- Market Trend:
- Rising digitalization in manufacturing processes:
A diverse range of industrial devices are equipped with embedded technology and are a part of the industrial IoT network, such as motors, drives, and sensors, which are used in manufacturing processes. Therefore, vendors are focusing on using automation and connecting laser cutting machines to a communication network and providing complete integration across the production line using IoT.
Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist laser cutting machine market in us growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the laser cutting machine market size in US and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the laser cutting machine market in US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laser cutting machine market vendors in US
|
Laser Cutting Machine Market Scope in US
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
USD 78.85 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.31
|
Regional analysis
|
US
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Coherent Inc., Conzzeta Management AG, DMG MORI Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., Koike Aronson Inc., Laserline GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG, and Wuhan HGLaser Engineering Co. Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Fiber - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Solid-state - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Diode - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End user
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Coherent Inc.
- Conzzeta Management AG
- DMG MORI Co. Ltd.
- Han's Laser Corp. Ltd.
- IPG Photonics Corp.
- Koike Aronson Inc.
- Laserline GmbH
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG
- Wuhan HGLaser Engineering Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
