Laser Days Of Summer Is Back at Roper Mountain Science Center

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Back by popular demand starting July 18 are the Laser Days Of Summer laser shows in the Hooper Planetarium at Roper Mountain Science Center.

Chart-topping musical artists and genres that appeal to all musical tastes will be featured, including Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, The Beatles, Pop, 80's, 90's and more. With more than thirty shows in just nine days, the Laser Days Of Summer is the only indoor experience in South Carolina that offers the variety to satisfy everyone in your family or friend group in a cool place to escape the summer heat.

Laser Days Of Summer returns to Roper Mountain Science Center for the second year. Visit RoperMountain.org for show information and to purchase your tickets before they sell out.

"We were excited to test this special event last summer and were overwhelmed by the popular response from visitors to and residents of the Upstate," said Executive Director, Michael Weeks. "We invested in brand new, state-of-the-art digital technology to enhance the visual experience guests will have at the laser shows this year and are looking forward to everyone checking it out – if they can still get a ticket!"

Roper Mountain's Hooper's Planetarium features a 360-degree full immersion dome, 4K projection, state-of-the-art lighting and dynamic 5.1 surround sound. It is the only publicly accessible, full dome within 100 miles of Greenville and serves the largest audience of any planetarium in South Carolina.

Show offerings include:

That 80's Laser Show

That 90's Laser Show

Laser Beatles

The Beatles: Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band

Whole Lotta Led Zeppelin

Queen

Stranger Things

Movie Madness

Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon

Pink Floyd: The Wall

POP ROX!

Laser Days Of Summer is here from Thursday, July 18, until Saturday, Aug. 3. Admission is: $8 per person and $4 for Roper Mountain Science Center members. Show schedule, information and tickets can be found on RoperMountain.org.

About Roper Mountain Science Center

Roper Mountain Science Center is a facility of Greenville County Schools and exists because of a unique partnership of public ownership, corporate sponsorships, private support and volunteers. During the school year, 400 – 600 students visit every day for high-quality learning labs. Public programs see 50,000 people annually. For more information, please visit RoperMountain.org or call (864) 355-8906.

Amanda Lenar, Community Engagement Specialist

(864) 355-8937

217881@email4pr.com

SOURCE Roper Mountain Science Center