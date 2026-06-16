LASER DEBRIS SHIELDS RESIST SPATTER AND PITTING

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Laser Research Optics

Jun 16, 2026, 07:25 ET

PROVIDENCE, R.I., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Laser Research Optics has introduced a line of sapphire laser debris shields that extend the life of focusing optics and help maintain consistent cut quality in high-power metal cutting lasers.

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Resistant to spatter and pitting, these Laser Debris Shields made from sapphire tolerate both high temperatures and thermal shock, resist chemical attack, and provide low absorption at laser wavelengths to prevent the deterioration of beam quality while extending service life.
Resistant to spatter and pitting, these Laser Debris Shields made from sapphire tolerate both high temperatures and thermal shock, resist chemical attack, and provide low absorption at laser wavelengths to prevent the deterioration of beam quality while extending service life.

Laser Research Sapphire Debris Shields exhibit Mohs 9 hardness and are installed directly in front of the focusing lens inside the laser head to protect the optics without compromising the beam. Resistant to spatter and pitting, they tolerate both high temperatures and thermal shock, resist chemical attack, and provide low absorption at laser wavelengths to prevent the deterioration of beam quality while extending service life.

Compatible with a wide range of lasers, including fiber and CO2 platforms used for cutting steel, stainless, aluminum, and other metals, Laser Research Sapphire Debris Shields feature A/R coatings on both sides to provide transmission of > 99.5% @ 1.06 microns with > 80% @ 650-670 nm. Available in 0.5" and 2.0" sizes, they have a 10-5 scratch-dig finish.

Laser Research Sapphire Debris Shields are priced according to size and quantity. Price quotations are available upon request.

For more information contact:

Laser Research Optics
A Division of Meller Optics, Inc.
Scott Rouillard, Sales Manager
120 Corliss St.
Providence, RI 02904
(888) 239-5545  FAX  (401) 331-4004
e-mail: [email protected]
www.laserresearch.net

SOURCE Laser Research Optics

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