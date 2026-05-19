ZINC SULFIDE LENSES & WINDOWS IDEAL WHERE THERMAL CONTRAST IS CRITICAL

PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Laser Research Optics has introduced custom fabricated Zinc Sulfide (ZnS) optics for thermal imaging, target acquisition, surveillance, and other defense multi-sensor platforms.

Supplied as lenses and windows, custom fabricated Zinc Sulfide (ZnS) optics are ideal for thermal imaging, target acquisition, surveillance, and other defense multi-sensor platforms on all types of assets.

Laser Research ZnS Optics provide strong transmission in the mid- and long-wave infrared spectrum and in multispectral grades across the visible and IR bands, making them well suited for thermal imaging, target acquisition, surveillance, and multi-sensor platforms. Designed for use where thermal contrast is critical, these optics are ideal for systems that must operate in darkness, smoke, haze, or other degraded visual environments.

Supplied as lenses and windows in plano-concave, plano-convex, meniscus, and flat shapes in sizes from 0.5" to 3.0" O.D., Laser Research ZnS Optics are fabricated with typical tolerances of ±0.001" to ±0.005" and thickness to ±0.002". Conforming to MIL-PRF-13830, Knoop Hardness is 150-165 kg/mm2 and they feature λ/4 and λ/10 surfaces and finishes to 10-5 scratch-dig.

Laser Research ZnS Optics are priced according to configuration, and quantity; manufactured in the USA. The firm is ITAR registered.

For more information contact:

Laser Research Optics

A Division of Meller Optics, Inc.

Scott Rouillard, Sales Manager

120 Corliss St.

Providence, RI 02904

(888) 239-5545 FAX (401) 331-4004

e-mail: [email protected]

www.laserresearch.net

SOURCE Laser Research Optics