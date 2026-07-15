OVERSTOCK CO2 OPTICS FOR HIGH & LOW POWER LASERS

PROVIDENCE, R.I., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Laser Research Optics has introduced a new updated dynamic list of first-quality CO 2 laser optics from actual customer order overruns that are now available at up to a 40% savings.

The Laser Research Overstock Parts List features first-quality optics from production overruns that are listed for medical, R & D, 9.3 µm, 10.6 µm, and 3 to 12 µm lasers including legacy types. These OEM production optics meet ISO-10110 specifications and are offered at up to a 40% savings off the list price for custom ordering and are shipped overnight.

A new updated dynamic list of first-quality CO2 laser optics from actual customer order overruns has been introduced. These optics are available at up to a 40% savings off the list price and a shipped overnight.

Available in 1.5" to 2.5" sizes for Coherent®, Mazak®, Mitsubishi®, Strippit®, and many other laser types, the Laser Research Overstock Parts List features different materials including copper, fused silica, germanium, silicon and zinc selenide. Mounted lenses and mirrors are also offered.

The Laser Research Overstock Parts List is dynamic, updated frequently, and includes quantities offered and prices at www.laserresearchoptics.net.

For more information contact:

Laser Research Optics

A Division of Meller Optics, Inc.

Scott Rouillard, Sales Mgr.

120 Corliss St.

Providence, RI 02904

(888) 239-5545 FAX (401) 331-4004

e-mail: [email protected]

www.laserresearch.net

SOURCE Laser Research Optics